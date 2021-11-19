Grammy-Nominated C4 Trio Release New EP 'Back to 4'

Internationally-renowned Venezuelan ensemble C4 Trío are announcing their return with a new EP titled 'Back to 4,' out today via GroundUP Music, featuring the high-spirited title track of the same name, "Back to 4." They teamed up with Snarky Puppy's Michael League (4-time GRAMMY winning producer, composer, songwriting) on their full-length album (of the same name) to be released in June 2022.

The beautifully paced, string-heavy focus track sets the scene for the band, who have hinted at even more music to come at a later date, as they celebrate 15 years together. C4 Trío are known for their wildly creative compositions and genre-defying sound that has been recognized across a full range of genres, from Tropical to Latin Rock and Alternative. The GRAMMY-nominated and Latin GRAMMY-winning group's music is loved by audiences across the globe and 'Back to 4' is the quintessence of what C4 Trío represents with an energy that fans know and love.

The origin of C4 Trío dates back to the founding members' initial meeting in 2005 at La Siembra del Cuatro International Contest, devised by maestro Cheo Hurtado, in which the great talents of Jorge Glem, Héctor Molina and Edward Ramírez all merged. Fast forward through many great albums and award recognitions, along with phenomenal contributions from the late Rodner Padilla, as well as the most recent addition of the incredible bass player Gustavo Márquez, C4 Trío are prepared to deliver their best music yet.

C4 Trío shared, "'Back to 4' is an explosion of virtuosity, groove, and musicality, embodied by C4 Trío in our celebration of 15 years together as a band. The song is a Venezuelan Joropo with a serene yet powerful vibe that spreads like the romantic perfume of the explorer, inspired by the steps taken and looking forward to the many more yet to come."

'Back to 4' serves as a reference to the elemental number 4: four limbs, four creators; a full circle journey. It is the cuatro, that kind of little 4-string guitar present in the vast majority of traditional Venezuelan rhythms, taken to the maximum of its expressive possibilities. Loaded with new instrumental music, this next piece of their catalog represents the continuity of a sonic exploration that began in 2005 in Caracas, Venezuela, and that generated one of the most exciting artistic proposals of that South American country that looks towards the Caribbean and the Atlantic, directly absorbing copious and heterogeneous influences.

As musical innovators characterized by their signature ability to combine elements of traditional music, jazz, pop, world music and latin music together in one, C4 Trío are back with a new selection of musical offerings that serve as the ultimate celebration of their legacy thus far, and also a glimpse of what's to come next.

Listen to the new EP here: