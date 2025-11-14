Graham Nash Sets Spring 2026 East Coast Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash is set to tour the East Coast throughout the spring. Nash will be joined on stage by Todd Caldwell (keyboards and vocals), Adam Minkoff (bass, drums, guitars and vocals) and Zach Djanikian (guitars, mandolin, drums and vocals), performing favorites from across his sixty-plus-year career. Tickets are available here.

In addition to the upcoming run of dates, Nash will participate in the 45th Annual John Lennon Tribute Concert at NYC’s Town Hall on December 12. Performing alongside Nash will be Judy Collins, Jimmy Webb, Suzanne Vega and more; see HERE for tickets.

Nash’s first studio album of new material in seven years, Now, is out now on BMG. In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), Nash is a two-time inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame—as a solo artist and with CSN—and a Grammy Award winner.

Nash’s body of work began the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68. His contributions to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Déjà Vu include “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” and “Lady of the Island” from the former and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” from the latter. Nash’s career as a solo artist took flight in 1971 with two albums further showcasing the depths of his abilities as a singer and songwriter, yielding “Chicago/We Can Change the World,” “Military Madness,” “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man.”

In September 2013, Nash released his autobiography Wild Tales. In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II. Nash is also a photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide. Most recently, Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years through his extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

GRAHAM NASH TOUR

December 12—New York, NY—Town Hall*

April 4—Lansdowne, PA—Lansdowne Theatre

April 6—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

April 8—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall

April 10—New London, CT—Garde Arts Center

April 11—New Brunswick, NJ—State Theatre

April 14—Annapolis, MD—Maryland Hall

April 15—Charlottesville, VA—Paramount Theater

April 17—Myrtle Beach, SC—The Carolina Opry Theater

April 18—Greenville, SC—Peace CenterApril 20—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall

April 22—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre

April 23—Clearwater, FL—Capitol Theatre

April 25—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater

April 26—Key West, FL—The Key West Theater

April 28—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

April 29—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

May 1—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 2—Ponte Vedra, FL—Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

*45th Annual John Lennon Tribute Concert

Photo credit: Amy Grantham