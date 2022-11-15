Graham Nash Sets New 2023 Tour Dates

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash is set to return to the road this coming spring with a run of performances throughout the U.S. The tour-Sixty Years of Songs and Stories-marks the 60th anniversary of Nash's first single with the Hollies, one of the leaders of the British Invasion of the 1960s, and includes multiple night residencies in New York; Chicago; Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD.

Additionally, in June and July Nash will be revisiting his west coast tour dates which were recently postponed due to Covid. See below for a list of upcoming dates, tickets are available here.

Nash is also preparing for the release of Now, his first new studio album since 2016's This Path Tonight, due out in Spring, 2023. Nash's most recent live album, Graham Nash: Live, is out now via Proper Records to critical acclaim from NPR's "Here & Now," Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Forbes, American Songwriter, Relix and more. The record features Nash performing his first two critically acclaimed solo albums, Songs For Beginners and Wild Tales, in their entirety, recorded on tour in the Northeastern U.S. in September, 2019.

In addition to his two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions (with Crosby, Stills & Nash and the Hollies), he was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well-as a solo artist and with CSN-and he is also a Grammy Award winner.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his multifaceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies catalog, continues all the way to Graham Nash: Live (2022), his most recent solo album.

His passionate voice has long been heard in support of peace and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events.

In September 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. In recognition for his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II.

While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide, and his photography has drawn honors including the New York Institute of Technology's Arts & Technology Medal, an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, and the Hollywood Film Festival's inaugural Hollywood Visionary Cyber Award.

Most recently Nash released A Life In Focus: The Photography Of Graham Nash (via Insight Editions), in which he reflects on more than fifty years of an extraordinary life in an extensive collection of personal photographs and artistic stills.

SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR

April 15-Ram's Head On Stage-Annapolis, MD

April 16-Ram's Head On Stage-Annapolis, MD

April 18-The Birchmere-Alexandria, VA

April 19- The Birchmere-Alexandria, VA

April 22-Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall-Pittsburgh, PA

April 23-The Palladium-Carmel, IN

April 25-Old Town School of Folk Music-Chicago, IL

April 26-Old Town School of Folk Music-Chicago, IL

April 28-Old Town School of Folk Music-Chicago, IL

May 8-Asbury Hall-Buffalo, NY

May 10-Bethel Woods Event Gallery-Bethel Woods, NY

May 14-City Winery-New York, NY

May 16-City Winery-New York, NY

May 17-City Winery-New York, NY

Additional dates to follow.

WEST COAST TOUR

June 17-Smothers Theatre-Malibu, CA

June 18-Humphrey's-San Diego, CA

June 20-Fox Theatre-Tucson, AZ

June 21-Celebrity Theatre-Phoenix, AZ

June 24-Boulder Theater-Boulder, CO

June 25-Washington's-Fort Collins, CO

June 27-Strings Music Pavilion-Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29-Riverwalk Center-Breckenridge, CO

July 1-The Egyptian Theatre-Park City, UT

July 2-The Egyptian Theatre-Park City, UT

July 3-The Egyptian Theatre-Park City, UT