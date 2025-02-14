Grace Davies Shares Anti-Valentine’s Day Anthem ‘Do Or Die’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grace Davies reveals her brand new pop anthem 'Do Or Die' this Valentine's Day. The powerhouse singer-songwriter known for her emotionally raw lyrics and vibrant pop sound, is back with a bang, delivering a catchy foot-tapping record that you can’t help but play on repeat.

‘Do Or Die’ audaciously dives into the messy, raw emotions of being the guilty party in a relationship's breakdown, as Grace notes "It’s about knowing a relationship has run its course but not having the courage to end it. You selfishly keep that person there while exploring other options. It’s not a proud thing, or a romanticisation, but guilt can eat you alive and sometimes you think it’s better if they never find out."

Despite its heavy theme, the song's upbeat rhythm and magnetic hooks make it a powerful reminder that even in the face of guilt and mistakes, there's always room for empowerment and self-reflection. With ‘Do Or Die’, Grace Davies delivers a track that will resonate deeply with listeners whilst keeping them dancing.

About Grace Davies

Grace Davies is a 28-year-old singer, songwriter, musician and producer from Blackburn, Lancashire. Since the beginning of her career, Grace has scored huge success, with over 100M+ streams for her songs on Spotify alone, support across the board at radio and acclaim everywhere from The Sunday Times to the BBC.

At the age of 18, Grace’s first self-released project received national BBC Introducing support, was championed by BBC 6 Music and had a track remixed by Radio 1 Dance Music DJ, Danny Howard. In 2017, she was invited to appear on the X Factor and her audition video of original song ‘roots’ went viral. In a first for the show, Grace shook up the format by showcasing her original material throughout the competition and triumphed as runner up - gaining a top 2 iTunes chart position and numerous top 10s.

2020 marked the start of a new era in Grace’s career – her debut EP Friends With The Tragic reaffirmed her reputation as an exceptional songwriter. Following the closure of her former label SYCO, she self-released her second EP I Wonder If You Wonder in 2021, which was an even bigger success - with standout release ‘roots’ (written solely by Grace), reaching the Top 3 in the UK iTunes Single Charts, the Official Charts Top 100 and the UK Big Top 40, as well as plays on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Heart & Capital FM. Her last EP, It Wasn’t Perfect, But We Tried sees her at her most confident and in the producer’s chair for the first time. As well as writing credits on all five songs, she co-produced three tracks, and fully produced two of the tracks herself, proving her a true multi-hyphenate.

Grace’s catalogue continues to gain in popularity for sync in international TV programmes, including Love Island, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity (Get Me Out Of Here), Strictly Come Dancing, American Idol, Eastenders, Masterchef UK, Hollyoaks and many more. Grace is completely owning her sound and is never happier than being at the forefront of her projects, both sonically as well as creatively. As a result, she is blazing a trail for women in a male-dominated industry.

Grace Davies had a consistent stream of incredibly crafted music in 2024 that deeply connected her to her listeners; part of that body of work included single ‘A Wonderful, Boring, Normal Life' which generated acknowledgement from Clash Magazine and The Official Charts Company, alongside 'Another Night,' which garnered press support from the likes of EUPHORIA and DORK, TV support from Sunday Brunch, and extensive Radio support from BBC Radio 1.

﻿With her distinct voice and magnetic stage presence, Grace will continue to captivate audiences and critics alike in 2025, as she prepares for more music releases, alongside a headline show at Colours Hoxton, on 20th March.

Comments