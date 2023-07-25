Gorgon City Announce Salvation Tour Dates in North America & Europe

Pioneering UK electronic duo Gorgon City announces the Salvation Tour of NORTH AMERICA and Europe. Pre-sale begins August 2 with general on-sale to follow on August 3. The news comes just days after the pair dropped their fourth album Salvation.

The tour now gives fans the chance to experience the immersive project's hypnotic soundscape — along with their hits and fan favorites — up close and personal. See tour dates below.

After kicking off in Poznan, Poland on September 8, the tour touches down in more than a dozen major cities including Amsterdam, New York, and London as well as performing in San Francisco and Los Angeles at the biggest venues they’ve played in each city, before wrapping up with a two-night finale in Dublin, Ireland on December 8 and 9. T

ickets will be available via a Spotify Fan First pre-sale beginning August 2, with an artist and venue pre-sale set for the following day. The general on-sale then starts August 3. The Salvation Tour follows a busy summer for Gorgon City, which boasts festival appearances at Amnesia in Ibiza, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Strand Festival in Budapest.

Salvation includes the viral sensation "Voodoo," the DRAMA-assisted "Lost & Found," and the infectious focus track “Pose,” featuring vocals from fast-rising US star NEZ. The track has been a mainstay in Gorgon City’s live sets throughout the year and showcases their ability to stay ahead of the curve. To celebrate the launch of the album, the duo played a very special show at London’s iconic KOKO.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success in recent years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals. With 10 BRIT-certified singles including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, and over 2 billion collective streams in their repertoire, the duo has proven their music is equally fitting for both open air arenas and underground raves.

The proof lies in their activity over the past year: sold-out shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA’s The Shrine, a 16-week Ibiza Amnesia residency, a sold-out Printworks show, and the release of "Voodoo," which has gone from strength to strength in recent months, being officially added to the BBC Radio 1 playlist (marking their second addition this year) with more than 75 plays on the station, as well as entering the Official UK Singles Chart.

Now, with their upcoming Salvation Tour, Gorgon City's legion of fans will have the chance to enjoy their unique brand of dance music live and in person.

Gorgon City – Salvation Tour

8 Sep 23 - B17 - Poznań

9 Sep 23 - Progresja - Warsaw

6 Oct 23 - The Warehouse Project Manchester

7 Oct 23 - Propyard - Bristol

14 Oct 23 - Drumsheds - London

19 Oct 23 - Chicago Social Club - Amsterdam

26 Oct 23 - Great Hall at Avant Gardner New York

27 Oct 23 - Rebel - Toronto

28 Oct 23 - The Ave Live - Philadelphia

31 Oct 23 - The Concourse Project Austin

10 Nov 23 - Echostage - Washington, DC

11 Nov 23 - Roadrunner - Boston

17 Nov 23 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco

18 Nov 23 - 1756 Naud St. - Los Angeles

24 Nov 23 - Input - - Barcelona

1 Dec 23 - Lab - - Madrid

2 Dec 23 - Watergate - Berlin

8 Dec 23 - Centre Point - Dublin

9 Dec 23 - Centre Point - Dublin

Photo Credit: Elliot Young