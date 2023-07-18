Godsmack Announce Fall Tour Dates

The general on-sale is starting Friday, July 21 at 10am local time.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 4 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

Godsmack Announce Fall Tour Dates

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK has announced additional North American tour dates in continued support of their eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky (BMG).

The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA. The tour will have stops in Tampa, FL;  Salt Lake City, UT; Calgary, AB; Quebec City, QC; and more. The tour will feature direct support from Atreyu September 3-10 and I Prevail September 24-October 4, and October 10-22. 

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10am local time at godsmack.com.

Today, the band kicks off their summer co-headlining tour with Staind with stops across the U.S. in Pittsburgh, PA; Salt Lake City, UT; Las Vegas, NV; and more. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit ​​https://www.godsmack.com/tour.

GODSMACK CO-HEADLINING SUMMER TOUR W/ STAIND

7/18 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/20 Raleigh, NC -   Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
7/21 Virginia Beach, VA   Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/22 Bristow, VA - - Jiffy Lube Live
7/25 Bangor, ME - - Maine Savings Amphitheater
7/26 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
7/28 Camden, NJ -   Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
7/29 Holmdel, NJ -   PNC Bank Arts Center
7/30 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/2  Scranton, PA -  The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
8/3  Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
8/5  Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
8/6  Buffalo, NY - - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8/8  Toronto, ON -   Budweiser Stage
8/9  Detroit, MI - -  Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/10 Chicago, IL - - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/12 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
8/13 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8/24 Irvine, CA - -   FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/26 Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
8/27 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/31 Austin, TX - -  Germania Insurance Amphitheater

GODSMACK HEADLINING FALL TOUR DATES

9/3 -  Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane’s River Center^
9/5 -  Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center^
9/6 -   Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place^ 
9/7 -  Charleston, SC - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center^
9/9 -  Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^ 
9/10 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^ 
9/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH  Blossom Music Center#
9/26 - Green Bay, WI -  Resch Center#
9/28 - Moline, IL - -  Vibrant Arena#
9/29 - Omaha, NE -  Baxter Arena#
10/1 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument# 
10/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center#
10/4 - Nampa, ID - - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater#
10/8 - Kent, WA - -  accesso ShoWare Center*
10/10 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre#
10/12  - Edmonton, AB -  Rogers Place#
10/13  - Calgary, AB -  Scotiabank Saddledome#
10/15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre#
10/16  - Winnipeg, MB -  Canada Life Centre#
10/19 - London, ON - - Budweiser Gardens#
10/21 - Laval, QC - -   Place Bell#
10/22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre#
^ Direct support from Atreyu
# Direct support from I Prevail
* I Prevail not on this date

Photo by Chris Bradshaw



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single Girl Ive Been Waiting For Photo
Dan Reardon Drops Heartfelt New Country Single 'Girl I've Been Waiting For'

Get ready to be moved by Dan Reardon's latest release, 'Girl I've Been Waiting For.' This heartfelt love song showcases Reardon's talent for crafting emotional lyrics and captivating melodies. Discover the story behind the song and experience the powerful imagery that will tug at your heartstrings.

2
The Bones of J.R. Jones Releases New Song The Flood Photo
The Bones of J.R. Jones Releases New Song 'The Flood'

The New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones released “The Flood,” the second song to be released from his forthcoming Slow Lighting that will be released via Tone Tree Music. The Bones of J.R. Jones has also announced a US and European tour, with an album release show in his home state of New York at Mercury Lounge on October 13.

3
HUNNY Share Saccharine New Single solo Photo
HUNNY Share Saccharine New Single 'solo'

Mixed by former HUNNY guitarist Jacob Munk (5 Seconds Of Summer, Caroline Polachek, Miley Cyrus), Hunny’s New Planet Heaven finds the band getting back to their roots, focusing less on perfection and more on recapturing the unbreakable bond that colored early bedroom demos. 

4
Kate Teague Releases New Single I Feel Bad For My Dog Photo
Kate Teague Releases New Single 'I Feel Bad For My Dog'

Following the theme of her previous release, 'Poison Mind,' which Stereogum said 'is soft and sweeping and yearning,' 'I Feel Bad For My Dog' matter-of-factly but tenderly accounts for the things that keep her tossing and turning in the middle of the night. Pre-save her forthcoming EP Loose Screw.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR