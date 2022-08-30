Gloomer (a.k.a. producer Elliott Kozel) Shares New Single 'Wait Up'

Gloomer is the new, warpspeed shoegaze project from Los Angeles-based producer / mastermind Elliott Kozel. Mostly known for his production work for the likes of Jean Dawson, Corbin (FKA Spooky Black), Velvet Negroni (4AD) and the upcoming Yves Tumor album, Kozel recently stepped out on his own as a full on lo-fi, experimental rock artist.

With furiously high BPMs, glitched-out, granular vocal samples and gooey fuzz guitars, Gloomer lands somewhere between the sullen songwriting of Elliott Smith, 90s Drum and Bass, and wall-of-sound MBV guitars.

Today, he is excited to release the video for his second single, "Wait Up," premiered earlier today via Under the Radar. Back in June, he introduced Gloomer with the song "Drumjoy."

Speaking on the song and its accompanying video, Kozel reflects: "​​It's about being surrounded by drug addicts and mentally unstable people who need help but not having any energy left to help them.

The music video is a collaboration between myself and director Ryan Thompson, who has worked on videos for many artists including Bon Iver, Lizzo, S. Carey, Sylvan Esso, Low, and Policia. I flew out to Santa Fe, NM where he lives and spent a week stealing grocery carts and buying up all the rubber cement in town to set things on fire with. We pumped over 30 gallons of fake blood out of a tube discreetly placed in my sleeve to create the blood effects."

When asked about the new project and moniker, Kozel said: "My goal was, primarily, to make music for myself again, after many years of producing for other people. Secondly, I wanted to create a mixture of styles and genres that hadn't been heard before. I challenged myself to use high BPMs between 130-190. Drum and bass, mixed with My Bloody Valentine was sort of the guiding light of the project, but I also wanted every song to have surprising twists and turns."

Continuing, Elliott stated "My friend Pat from ill peach asked me to work on a song of theirs that was all vocals and synths with no drums, and I started experimenting with sampling the track over breakbeats and heavy guitars. After it worked well on "Drumjoy," which was the first song I made for the project, I decided to create limitations for the project to work within. Every song had to incorporate high speed drum breaks, fuzz guitars and a mutation of this ill peach sample. I have been so used to producing for so many different artists in so many styles, it's been hard for me to stick to an aesthetic in the past, so it was important for me to build a world of sounds for the project that would be cohesive."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Cassie Hunter