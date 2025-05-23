Global Star Tom Odell Sets September Release for New Album 'A Wonderful Life'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global star and award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell has set the release of his new album, A Wonderful Life, for September 5. He has also shared a new song from the album, “Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder." Listen to it below.

Odell spent nine months fine-tuning lyrics for the album, on tour buses and trains, away from the stable home life he’d created. “I labored over every line,” says Odell. “I went in on those words every day, just refining and refining and refining. I can be a bit obsessive, and the obsessive part of me is probably the worst part of me and the bit that I would pay so much money for a therapist to tell me how to lose. But it’s also the bit that does not give up on songs.”

He will share songs from the album with fans on his headline European arena tour this fall. Dates include stops at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Berlin’s Uber Arena and more. Odell is currently on the road with Billie Eilish for select European arena dates of the sold-out Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour and will support The Lumineers this summer for select U.S. arena dates of the Automatic World Tour. Ahead of his headline arena dates, Odell will also embark on a special run of intimate shows across the U.S. and Canada. These club performances provide fans a unique chance to see him in the smallest rooms he’s played in years. Purchase tickets at tomodell.com and see below for a complete list of dates.

A Wonderful Life was written partly as a reaction to the news cycle and “the sense, almost every week, that the world is ending in some capacity—which it is, for some people.” Odell’s lyrics channel the despair, frustration and helplessness in the modern world.

He recorded A Wonderful Life in Church Studios, HOXA and RAK Studios’ legendary Room One, the space that birthed classic albums from Radiohead, The Pogues, Ultravox and more. Odell and his band recorded everything live with the instruments “bleeding in on one another” for a more authentic sound.

His emotionally charged songs detailing love, heartbreak and self-reflection continue to receive critical acclaim, winning the prestigious BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards and garnering praise from The Guardian, The Telegraph, Rolling Stone, The Evening Standard, The Observer, among others.

Tom Odell is a renowned British singer and songwriter whose love for music can be traced back to grade school, pivoting from songwriter to singer in his band when they couldn’t hold down a frontman. After studying music in college, he embarked on a decade-long career in which his soul-baring projects have topped charts and won accolades worldwide.

Though Odell first came to prominence as a chart-topping artist, it’s never been mainstream success that fuels him. “I never applied to the role of pop star, and I always felt like I was being perceived in the wrong way,” he reflects. As he’s committed further to his own vision—crafting intensely personal songs dealing with mental health struggles, body image issues and beyond—he’s seen the connections spread across the globe. “It alleviates some of the loneliness of existing,” he suggests of why his music has resonated so strongly, “which is what we’re all going through, together.”

Odell has amassed a rabid following, with multiple headline world tours, 31 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 14 billion career streams. His sixth album Black Friday reached number five on Spotify’s Top Album Debut Global Chart and the haunting title track has earned over 700 million combined streams since its late-2023 release. Fans also re-discovered his first ever single, 2012’s “Another Love,” which has become an anthem on TikTok to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and soared to over four billion plays on Spotify alone. With more imminent from Odell, he continues to push boundaries and unite people through his art.

TOM ODELL TOUR DATES

May 29—Cologne, DE—Lanxess Arena*

May 30—Cologne, DE— Lanxess Arena*

June 1—Prague, CZ—O2 Arena*

June 3—Krakow, PO— Tauron Arena*

June 4— Krakow, PO—Tauron Arena*

June 6—Vienna, AT—Stadthalle*

June 8—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena*

June 14—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi*

June 15—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi*

July 29—Boise, ID—ExtraMile Arena†

July 30—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

August 2—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

August 5—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center†

August 6—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center†

August 8—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum†

August 9—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum†

August 13—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater†

August 14—Bend, OR— Hayden Homes Amphitheater†

August 16—Seattle, WA—T-Mobile Park†

September 18—Chicago, IL—Vic Theatre

September 20—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

September 21—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts

September 22—New York, NY—Webster Hall

September 25—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

September 27—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall

September 29—Montreal, QC—MTELUS

September 30—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

October 21—Cardiff, UK—Cardiff Utilita Arena

October 23—Dublin, IE—3Arena

October 24—Belfast, UK—The SSE Arena

October 26—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro

October 28—Manchester, UK—Co-Op Live

October 29—London, UK—O2 Arena

October 31—Paris, FR—Accor Arena

November 1—Cologne, DE—Lanxess Arena

November 3—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome

November 7—Oslo, NO—Unity Arena

November 8—Stockholm, SE—Avicii Arena

November 10—Copenhagen, DK—Royal Arena

November 11—Hamburg, DE—Barclays Arena

November 13—Leipzig, DE—Arena Leipzig

November 14—Munich, DE—Olympiahalle

November 16—Budapest, HU—Budapest Arena

November 17—Krakow, PL—TAURON Arena

November 19—Prague-Bubeneč, CZ—Sportovni Hala Fortuna

November 20—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena

November 22—Mannheim, DE—SAP Arena

November 23—Vienna, AT—Stadthalle

November 26—Zurich, CH—Hallenstadion

November 27—Milan, IT—Unipol (Mediolanum Forum)

November 30—Barcelona, ES—Sant Jordi Club

December 1—Madrid, ES—Movistar Arena

December 3—Esch-sur-Alzette, LU—Rockhal

December 4—Antwerp, BE—Sportpaleis

*with Billie Eilish

†with The Lumineers

Photo credit: Darren Gwynn

