Glaive Unveils New Song 'tijuana freestyle'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakout star glaive has debuted a new single, “tijuana freestyle,” alongside a self-shot and directed video.

“tijuana freestyle” arrives on the heels of glaive’s latest EP, a bit of a mad one, which he shared earlier this year—listen here. The new music was recorded during a trip to Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse®) and new collaborator John Cunningham (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X).

glaive is set to support The Kid Laroi on his highly anticipated “The First Time Tour” this summer. The extensive North American run, which kicks off this month, includes stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ The Torch, Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem, Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and more. See below for complete tour routing.

Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive first started making music during the pandemic, collaborating with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. glaive’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, was released to widespread praise in July 2023 on Interscope Records. His three previous EPs—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i’ll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.

GLAIVE LIVE

May 18—Vancouver, BC—Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 22—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo

May 26—San Diego, CA—SOMA

May 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Torch at LA Coliseum

May 29—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre

May 31—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium

June 2—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Criterion

June 4—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

June 7—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy

June 9—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

June 11—Miami, FL—The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

June 13—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 15—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

June 16—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 17—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

June 20—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Presented by Highmark

June 22—Laval, QC—Place Bell

June 23—Toronto, ON—HISTORY

June 25—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 26—Nashville, TN—Nashville Municipal Auditorium

June 28—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

July 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE

July 2—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 3—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit

July 5—Minneapolis, MN—Armory

July 6—Milwaukee, WI—Eagles Ballroom

July 7—Waukee, IA—Vibrant Music Hall

July 9—St. Louis, MO—The Factory

July 10—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha

photo credit: Tommy Pointer

Comments