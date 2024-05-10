Glaive Unveils New Song 'tijuana freestyle'

glaive is set to support The Kid Laroi on his highly anticipated “The First Time Tour” this summer.
Breakout star glaive has debuted a new single, “tijuana freestyle,” alongside a self-shot and directed video.
“tijuana freestyle” arrives on the heels of glaive’s latest EP, a bit of a mad one, which he shared earlier this year—listen here. The new music was recorded during a trip to Alaska with longtime producer Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse®) and new collaborator John Cunningham (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X).
glaive is set to support The Kid Laroi on his highly anticipated “The First Time Tour” this summer. The extensive North American run, which kicks off this month, includes stops at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ The Torch, Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem, Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and more. See below for complete tour routing.
Growing up in the small town of Hendersonville, North Carolina, glaive first started making music during the pandemic, collaborating with friends he met online, forming musical collectives and experimenting with production. His subsequent rise was meteoric, powered by a steady stream of new music that quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. glaive’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, was released to widespread praise in July 2023 on Interscope Records. His three previous EPs—cypress grove, all dogs go to heaven (plus its deluxe edition old dog, new tricks) and then i’ll be happy with ericdoa—have also received critical acclaim, landing him at the top of “Best Of” lists from The New York Times, The FADER and more.
May 18—Vancouver, BC—Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 22—Seattle, WA—Showbox SoDo
May 26—San Diego, CA—SOMA
May 28—Los Angeles, CA—The Torch at LA Coliseum
May 29—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre
May 31—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium
June 2—Irving, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Criterion
June 4—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall
June 7—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy
June 9—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center
June 11—Miami, FL—The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
June 13—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 15—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem
June 16—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 17—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall
June 20—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Presented by Highmark
June 22—Laval, QC—Place Bell
June 23—Toronto, ON—HISTORY
June 25—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 26—Nashville, TN—Nashville Municipal Auditorium
June 28—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center
July 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE
July 2—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 3—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore Detroit
July 5—Minneapolis, MN—Armory
July 6—Milwaukee, WI—Eagles Ballroom
July 7—Waukee, IA—Vibrant Music Hall
July 9—St. Louis, MO—The Factory
July 10—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha
photo credit: Tommy Pointer
