Giovannie and The Hired Guns Announce 'Tejano Punk Boys' Album
The new album will be released this July.
Today, Giovannie and The Hired Guns announce their new album Tejano Punk Boys and share a music video for their latest single "I Don't Mind."
One of Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch, the band recently announced a coast to coast summer tour including a stop at Lollapalooza as well as shows in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and many more. Tickets are on sale now, and find a full list of tour dates below.
"'I Don't Mind' is a song about temptation, and how sometimes the temptation becomes too strong to resist," explains bandleader Giovannie Yanez. "The video came to me one day after watching Den of Thieves. I thought it would be nuts to do a bank robbery video, but throw my own little spin on it. I feel like we made a real fun video with all the essentials. Fast cars. Check. Women. Check. Guns. Check."
In the last year, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have grown from a massively beloved local live act to an undeniable new force on the national rock scene. Hailing from Stephenville, TX, the band's high-octane collision of rock-and-roll and country has garnered a massive following almost entirely through word of mouth.
Since releasing last summer, the breakout single "Ramon Ayala" has amassed more than 13 million streams, is currently in the Top 25 of both the Active Rock and Alternative Rock radio charts, and was hailed by American Songwriter as "a cathartic anthem for the underdogs and rejects of society." The band's follow-up alt-rock single "Can't Answer Why" received similar praise, with critical attention spanning from Whiskey Riff to Loudwire.
Redefining what it means to be a Texas band, Tejano Punk Boys showcases Giovannie and The Hired Guns' hard-hitting sound, emotionally raw storytelling, and the kind of authentically gritty energy that is too often missing from rock music today.
The band's unbridled passion radiates in each live performance, an electrifying spectacle that invariably leaves audiences both sweat-drenched and ecstatic. The group continues to sell out shows all over, with a collection of songs that inspire just as much head banging as it does two-stepping.
Fronted by Mexican-American lead singer/guitarist Giovannie Yanez and featuring Carlos Villa (guitar), Jerrod Flushe (guitar), Alex Trejo (bass guitar) and Milton Toles (drums), Giovannie and the Hired Guns is a band of brothers hell-bent on breaking out beyond the Texas border and bringing their guitar-fueled, alt-rock sound to the masses. With Tejano Punk Boys, it's clear this band is primed to do exactly that.
Watch the music video for the new track here:
Giovannie and The Hired Guns - 2022 Tour Dates
April 28 - Stephenville, TX @ Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival
April 29 - Stillwater, OK @ Tumbleweed Dance Hall
April 30 - Ness City, TX @ Louie's Bar & Grill
May 5 - Goodwell, OK @ Broken Rock Ranch
May 6 - Weatherford, OK @ The Spotted Hound Saloon
May 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
May 12 - Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Dance Hall
May 13 - Christoval, TX @ Cooper's BBQ
May 14 - Weatherford, TX @ Backyard Takeover
May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May 22 - St. Petersburg, PA @ Mahaffey Theater
May 26 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
May 27 - Manhattan, KS @ The Hat
May 29 - Dallas, TX @ KEGL's BFD Radio Show
June 3 - Paris, TX @ Buffalo Joe's Pub
June 10 - Amarillo, TX @ Starlight Ranch
June 11 - Bastrop, TX @ Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally
June 16 - Pflugerville, TX @ Mavericks Dance Hall
June 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia
June 20 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
June 21 - Denver, CO @ The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
June 22 - Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater
June 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
June 24 - Filer, ID @ Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest
June 25 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
July 1 - Fredericksburg, TX @ The Backyard Amphitheater
July 2 - Stamford, TX @ Texas Cowboy Reunion
July 3 - Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's
July 8 - Fort Smith, AR @ Majestic
July 11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues
July 12 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live
July 15 - Wichita Falls, TX @ The High Dive
July 16 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
July 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
July 28 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
July 30 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's
July 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
August 2 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory
August 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend
August 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
August 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
August 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
August 10 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
August 11 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
August 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Space
August 13 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at the House of Blues
August 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
August 15 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Co
August 16 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
August 17 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room
August 18 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
August 19 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
August 20 - Helix, ID @ Wheatstock 2022
August 21 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic