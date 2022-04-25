Giovannie and The Hired Guns Announce 'Tejano Punk Boys' Album

Today, Giovannie and The Hired Guns announce their new album Tejano Punk Boys and share a music video for their latest single "I Don't Mind."

One of Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch, the band recently announced a coast to coast summer tour including a stop at Lollapalooza as well as shows in Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and many more. Tickets are on sale now, and find a full list of tour dates below.

"'I Don't Mind' is a song about temptation, and how sometimes the temptation becomes too strong to resist," explains bandleader Giovannie Yanez. "The video came to me one day after watching Den of Thieves. I thought it would be nuts to do a bank robbery video, but throw my own little spin on it. I feel like we made a real fun video with all the essentials. Fast cars. Check. Women. Check. Guns. Check."

In the last year, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have grown from a massively beloved local live act to an undeniable new force on the national rock scene. Hailing from Stephenville, TX, the band's high-octane collision of rock-and-roll and country has garnered a massive following almost entirely through word of mouth.

Since releasing last summer, the breakout single "Ramon Ayala" has amassed more than 13 million streams, is currently in the Top 25 of both the Active Rock and Alternative Rock radio charts, and was hailed by American Songwriter as "a cathartic anthem for the underdogs and rejects of society." The band's follow-up alt-rock single "Can't Answer Why" received similar praise, with critical attention spanning from Whiskey Riff to Loudwire.

Redefining what it means to be a Texas band, Tejano Punk Boys showcases Giovannie and The Hired Guns' hard-hitting sound, emotionally raw storytelling, and the kind of authentically gritty energy that is too often missing from rock music today.

The band's unbridled passion radiates in each live performance, an electrifying spectacle that invariably leaves audiences both sweat-drenched and ecstatic. The group continues to sell out shows all over, with a collection of songs that inspire just as much head banging as it does two-stepping.

Fronted by Mexican-American lead singer/guitarist Giovannie Yanez and featuring Carlos Villa (guitar), Jerrod Flushe (guitar), Alex Trejo (bass guitar) and Milton Toles (drums), Giovannie and the Hired Guns is a band of brothers hell-bent on breaking out beyond the Texas border and bringing their guitar-fueled, alt-rock sound to the masses. With Tejano Punk Boys, it's clear this band is primed to do exactly that.

Watch the music video for the new track here:

Giovannie and The Hired Guns - 2022 Tour Dates

April 28 - Stephenville, TX @ Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival

April 29 - Stillwater, OK @ Tumbleweed Dance Hall

April 30 - Ness City, TX @ Louie's Bar & Grill

May 5 - Goodwell, OK @ Broken Rock Ranch

May 6 - Weatherford, OK @ The Spotted Hound Saloon

May 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

May 12 - Goliad, TX @ Schroeder Dance Hall

May 13 - Christoval, TX @ Cooper's BBQ

May 14 - Weatherford, TX @ Backyard Takeover

May 20 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 22 - St. Petersburg, PA @ Mahaffey Theater

May 26 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

May 27 - Manhattan, KS @ The Hat

May 29 - Dallas, TX @ KEGL's BFD Radio Show

June 3 - Paris, TX @ Buffalo Joe's Pub

June 10 - Amarillo, TX @ Starlight Ranch

June 11 - Bastrop, TX @ Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally

June 16 - Pflugerville, TX @ Mavericks Dance Hall

June 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia

June 20 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

June 21 - Denver, CO @ The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues

June 22 - Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater

June 23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

June 24 - Filer, ID @ Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

June 25 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

July 1 - Fredericksburg, TX @ The Backyard Amphitheater

July 2 - Stamford, TX @ Texas Cowboy Reunion

July 3 - Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob's

July 8 - Fort Smith, AR @ Majestic

July 11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room at House of Blues

July 12 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

July 15 - Wichita Falls, TX @ The High Dive

July 16 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

July 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

July 28 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

July 30 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

July 31 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

August 2 - New York, NY @ Knitting Factory

August 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

August 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

August 6 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

August 7 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

August 10 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

August 11 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

August 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Space

August 13 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at the House of Blues

August 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

August 15 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Co

August 16 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

August 17 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room

August 18 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

August 19 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

August 20 - Helix, ID @ Wheatstock 2022

August 21 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic