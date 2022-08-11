Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gia Woods Shares New Single 'Spend It' Featuring Bayli

Aug. 11, 2022  

Persian pop star Gia Woods shares her latest single "Spend It". A glitzy, sultry "treat yourself" anthem, "Spend It" further cements Woods as a pop legend in the making. Gia is joined on the track by fellow queer artist Bayli, who's rambunctious and lively wordplay adds to the track's flirty, brazen appeal. "Spend It" is the third single from Gia Wood's forthcoming EP project "Heartbreak County, Vol.2".

"Spend It" springs to life with a gritty, seductive synth hook that demands attention. Hip-hop artist Bayli comes in hot on a verse that is impressively relentless and delightfully wicked. Woods then takes the reins, defining the track with her perfect pop vocals. Shimmering with unexpected nuance, "Spend It" is a grim warning wrapped in a sparkling package: if the world is ending, indulge and enjoy while you still have the chance.

Gia Woods shared her inspiration behind "Spend It":

"The world is ending... indulge in sex, money, and power. We deserve to be spoiled even if it's by ourselves... Someones gotta do it."

Bayli adds:

"Most of the time in my music I'm singing to or for female-identifying people but my verse is 'Spend It' encapsulates my dream of turning out a gay boy. I use the word 'he' a lot to try and subtly paint the picture that I am singing to a masculine character, who I clearly want to go home with. The verse says: 'Limits don't exist when it comes to attraction. I like a challenge and if you a bad b*tch then you're going to bag 'em up regardless!'

All this tea aside, this song definitely reveals a slightly different side of my sexuality that my fans don't know about and only Gia could get me to tap in like this for a collaboration."

In June, Gia released her Pride Month single, "Lesbionic," a technicolor blend of flirtation and pulsing sexuality. Fearless and playful, "Lesbionic" turns lust into a luminous soundtrack for the dance floor. She previously flaunted her skills on "Hello," the first single from "Heartbreak County, Vol. 2." For the track, Gia burrows into the soul of heartbreak as she explores the chaos that accompanies broken romance.

Fans can expect to find more of Gia's magnetic reflections on "Heartbreak County, Vol. 2." Coated in synthy electro-pop, sensuality and unsparing introspection, the EP is as infectious as it is cathartic. It's a sequel to Gia's sophomore "Heartbreak County, Vol. 1," a 4-track project that sees each song tackle one of city's vices: fame, sex, God, or addiction. To most closely capture the EP's essence, each song was also imagined, written, recorded, and perfected in the City of Angels.

As Gia Woods' reach has grown, so has her commitment advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career. Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna.

It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, "Only A Girl," perhaps the most emotional song she's ever penned. Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn't know that part of her before. Since its release, the impact of "Only A Girl" has continued to grow - it's since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.

Listen to the new single here:




