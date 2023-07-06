Gia Woods Returns With 'Gia Would' Single

Persian-American pop artist Gia Woods returns with her audacious personal anthem “Gia Would”. Equal parts playful and powerful “Gia Would” explores Gia's dark side, contrasting tongue-in-cheek word play with a darkly sensuous electronic beat, to create a hypnotizing club track. Along with the single release, Gia is also announcing her Your Engine EP, which arrives later this year.

"Gia Would" is a sleek, sultry dance track, bursting with pulsing percussion, slithering synths, and flamboyant attitude. The track throbs with a compelling, feminine energy as Gia unapologetically owns her artistic identity as a queer pop star of color. Instrumentals from the Persian setar add an enticing flash of Gia’s own cultural flavor, perfectly meshing with the song's electronic tinged pop core.

“Gia Would” creates a personal mythology for the rising artist, establishing that Gia is sexy, powerful, and not to be fed with. As the track drops into the mesmerizing outro Gia sings “I don’t chase let ‘em follow / nothing that I couldn't swallow / blow you kisses / I bet you wish you could do / what Gia would”.

Gia says this of the new single:

“Gia Would” is the piece of Your Engine that holds your hidden demons and deepest insecurities that can sometimes fuel you, when the worst side of yourself takes over. It’s the part of you that wants to act insane over a breakup, that wants to lash out when you’re angry, that has the urge to do something you know you shouldn’t. But instead of being embarrassed or trying to shut that down, “Gia Would’ is about embracing and owning up to that side of yourself. It’s an anthem to acknowledge the darker side we all have inside of us, even though we never want to admit it."

In 2022 Gia Woods released her EP Heartbreak County Vol.2, a strobe-lit electropop sonic collection that dishes out more grit than glitz, exploring a “deeper, more raw side” of Gia's artistry, led by the smash single "Lesbionic".

With the EP's opening track 'Hello,' Gia became one of the first artists to release on TikTok's exclusive SoundOn+ platform and Heartbreak County, Vol. 2 was released on Elle Records, one of the first labels partnering with TikTok.

As Gia Woods’ reach has grown, so has her commitment to advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career.

Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna. It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, “Only A Girl,” perhaps the most emotional song she’s ever penned. Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn’t know that part of her before.

Since its release, the impact of “Only A Girl” has continued to grow - it’s since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.