Ghost-Note Extend Tour Into Summer 2025 with Dates in the Northeast and Canada

Continuing the promotion of their acclaimed release Mustard n’Onions on Mack Avenue Records, Ghost-Note has extended their 2025 tour with new dates in the Northeast and Canada in late June and early July. Led by Snarky Puppy's multi-GRAMMY-winning duo of drummer-keyboardist Robert "Sput" Searight and percussionist Nate Werth, the band embarks on their tour starting today with a star-studded funk ensemble whose credits include work with Prince, Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Kendrick Lamar, Marcus Miller, Toto, and more.

The 15 tracks on Mustard n’Onions — the band’s third LP, first new album in six years and debut for Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Music Group — further Ghost-Note’s mission to provide rhythm-hungry crowds with, per Sput, “a mind-blowing healing sensation.” From the Soul Brother No. 1 tribute “JB’s Out! (Do It Babay),” through the masterfully funky “Bad Knees,” a co-write by the group’s former bass player, MonoNeon, the psychedelic-soul-tinged “Grandma’s Curtains,” and “Nard’s Right,” one of R&B/jazz hero Bernard Wright’s final recorded appearances, Mustard n’Onions delivers Ghost-Note’s supremely danceable goods. The 10-piece band’s performances are bracing in their virtuosity, affecting in their soulfulness and inspired in their sonic choices.

The tour begins tonight at The Venice West in Venice, CA and continues through New Mexico and Arizona before a string of dates throughout Colorado including a headlining show at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom as part of the inaugural Denver Jazz Fest. The group makes their way up to the Pacific Northwest before engagements at Chickie Wah Wah and Music Box Village for shows during the second weekend of New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Today's announcement includes shows at Stephen's Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY; Vogel Theater in Red Bank, NJ; Off the Rails in Worcester, MA; Jimmy's Jazz in Portsmouth, NH, and more. Rising Australian singer, producer, and keyboardist Allysha Joy will support on select dates.

The band's schedule also boasts a handful of festival plays including Mill Valley Music Festival, Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, Ottawa Jazz Festival, and a newly added play at The Rex Hotel during Toronto Jazz Festival. Ghost-Note is also slated to play the esteemed North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam Netherlands and San Jose Summer Fest in San Jose, California.

Tour Dates

3/25/2025 Venice West - Los Angeles, CA

3/26/2025 MIM Theater - Phoenix, AZ

3/28/2025 Meow Wolf -Santa Fe, NM

3/29/2025 Public House - Crested Butte, CO

4/1/2025 Animas City Theatre - Durango, CO

4/2/2025 10 Mile Music Hall - Frisco, CO

4/3/2025 Aggie Theater - Fort Collins, CO

4/4/2025 The Fox - Boulder, CO

4/5/2025 Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom - Denver, CO

4/6/2025 Schmiggity's - Steamboat Springs, CO

4/8/2025 Commonwealth - Salt Lake City, UT

4/9/2025 Shrine - Boise, ID

4/10/2025 The Get Down - Portland, OR

4/11/2025 Nectars - Seattle, WA

4/12/2025 Wild Buffalo - Bellingham, WA

6/21/2025 Stephens Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

6/22/2025 Vogel Theater - Red Bank, NJ *

6/24/2025 Off The Rails - Worcester, MA *

6/25/2025 Levitate Backyard - Marshfield, MA *

6/26/2025 Jimmy's Jazz - Portsmouth, NH *

6/27/2025 Ottawa Jazz Festival - Ottawa, ON

6/28/2025 Toronto Jazz Festival - The Rex Hotel - Toronto, ON

6/29/2025 Montreal Jazz Festival - Montreal, QC

7/1/2025 - Stage One - Fairfield, CT *

7/2/2025 Stone Church - Brattleboro, VT *

7/3/2025 Heuser Park King of Prussia, PA

7/5/2025 Colony - Woodstock, NY *

7/6/2025 Longs Park Summer Series - Lancaster, PA

* with support from Allysha Joy

