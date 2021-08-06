Getting to Know Emerging Singer Bloke Young

Developing out of Toronto, Canada is rising singer Bloke Young who has put in countless hours into getting his career to the point that it is today. The Canadian Emerging singer Bloke Young is slowly building his music career and has quite a number of banging singles but now he shares his recent first single "Rendezvous" which comes with a message. The artist reminds listeners that he hasn't made it yet and he is still grinding his way through.

His delivery is easygoing with a hearty, fun-filled manner that alludes to his positive mindset and consistent work ethic. Bloke Young was Inspired by his father's musical background, he started releasing music after his father and mother left him at a very early age. Quickly, Bloke Young discovered his passion for music. He began releasing music in 2013 on his SoundCloud.

His first hit single titled "The Call '' received over 350k+ overall streams on all digital streaming platforms and even featured Toronto rap mogul "Preme'', who also shares really close ties with Drake and is featured on the hit single "DnF". His talent makes people gravitate towards him, and his captivating voice and melodies flow so naturally, making for an enjoyable listening experience. He shares his work on social media for his fans to follow.

