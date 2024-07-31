Georgia Gets By Details New EP and Shares 2 New Singles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Georgia Gets By, the project of New Zealand’s Georgia Nott, will release her new EP, Split Lip, on September 6th on Luminelle Recordings. The announcement comes with a dual single release of two instantly memorable tracks “Some Kind of Angel,” which was co-written by Grammy award nominated producer Billboard (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Blackpink) and the EP’s title track “Split Lip.”

“‘Split Lip’ and ‘Some Kind of Angel’ are depictions of my masculine and feminine counterparts. The songs and their visual worlds express how it feels to engage in intimacy through these two lenses,” Georgia explains. “The soft gentleness of some kind of angel vs. the stoic and at times aggressive nature of split lip. Although these two parts of myself are inseparable it was fun to play with the contrast between them.”

Written fairly quickly, Split Lip was born out of the dissolution of her first queer relationship. Every song is deeply personal, so much so that Nott went back and forth on whether to release them, before realizing that being able to express that vulnerability was the most important thing. “When people don’t hold back in their art it’s really beautiful to me,” Nott explains. Although Split Lip is a metaphor for many kinds of separations, throughout any fervent intensity, there’s also a sense of playful abandon that is never far behind. Mainly working with long-term friends and collaborators on the EP, it’s easy to sense the love and care that comes with creating alongside a carefully considered inner circle. “It’s impossible to make the kind of art that I make on my own,” she says, and it’s this commitment to forging the deepest connections possible that makes Nott’s songs feel high stakes.

Last month, Georgia shared another EP track “Madeline,” which received praise from outlets like FLAUNT, Stereogum, Gorilla vs Bear, Brooklyn Vegan and Paste, who said “As far as musical climaxes go, there’s a perfect amount of evocative maximalism on display in ‘Madeline.’ The turning point of the song is unforgettable, and Notts’ voice marvelously skyscrapes far above it all. Her singing is so powerful you can feel it in your kneecaps, and “Madeline” is the kind of song you hear and immediately add to your library before righteously pressing play on it once more."

Both tracks arrive with visuals from frequent collaborator Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Skullcrusher) who says “‘We knew we wanted to use the double release as an opportunity to show two sides of the same coin, like two opposing forces that fuse and connect; it’s tension that often keeps things in place. Clayton Mccraken approached these videos with a lot of care and beautifully reworked rather vulnerable footage, distorting and enhancing it until it felt like Georgia’s inner world. To me, the visuals resemble the scary parallel feelings of falling in love, or embarking on a trip that could go one of two ways.”

Split Lip, the new EP by Georgia Gets By (Georgia Nott), eloquently traverses the unsettling terrain that comes with navigating both subtle and pronounced change. After a decade of fronting well-known electronic pop project BROODS, Split Lip comes after Nott’s solo debut Fish Bird Baby Boy, which was the songwriter’s foray into more stripped back, guitar-focused music that oscillates between straightforward indie leanings and moodier, textual acoustics. Outlets like Vogue, Line of Best Fit, Paste, Gorilla vs Bear and DIY Magazine have praised her “strikingly intimate, delicate yet powerful” music, and while Fish Bird Baby Boy felt like a gradual unveiling, the new EP encapsulates what it’s like to love bigger than ever before. Playing shows in six cities across three different countries in early 2024, her past success touring with BROODS has lent her a clear confidence on stage as Georgia Gets By.

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

