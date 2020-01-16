Gentlemen's Academy Release Debut Album of Love Songs

When was the last time you heard great, new classic "soft rock"...you know, like The Eagles, Firefall, Bread, The Lovin' Spoonful?

"LOVE SONGS, NOTHING BUT LOVE SONGS"

And if the writers are worldly enough, there will be a tinge of bitter sweet mixed in with the wide - eyed, open heart JOY. No break - up songs, just "life is short" wisdom.

Gentlemen's Academy is a great new group with half a dozen world class singers, some known, some just great, squeezing every drop of soul bearing honest vulnerability from the "true life" melodic masterpieces by guitarists Mike Marks and Patrick Klein (The Lizards), joined by heart - on - his - sleeve melodicist (did I just make up that word?) and lyricist Randy Pratt (Cactus & The Lizards).

It's never too late for JOY! enjoy!

They don't write 'm or play 'm like this anymore!





