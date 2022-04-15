Gavin Haley Releases 'Cliche' Single & Announces Debut Album 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me'

Continuing the momentum from his latest single "Body Language" and recent support dates on Tate McRae's US tour, today Gavin Haley releases a new single, "Cliche," and announces his upcoming debut album, 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me'.

Showcasing Haley's evolution as a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, "Cliche" pulls the listener in from the jump, building slowly as instrumentation is added in, evolving alongside the increasing energy of the vocal performance. The cool pop track boasts airy guitar wrapped around head-nodding drums as his hip-hop-inspired cadence slides into the chantable chorus, "Is it Cliche to say, I don't know much about love, I don't know much about trust?"

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Haley shared, "'Cliche' is about navigating a relationship with somebody who loves space, and the confusion that causes for somebody who loves to be close. It's a heart on my sleeve moment, but instead of it being slow tempo and sad I wanted to communicate sonically how frustrated I really felt."

"Cliche" is the second single off Haley's upcoming debut album, 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me', which came together with the help of co-writers Skylar Mones (Dua Lipa, Kesha), B Ham (Kim Petras, Maroon 5, Kiana Lede), and Trey Campbell (Amber Mark, Banks). The album will release on July 15, 2022 via Red Bull Records.

"Writing this album was a huge part of my therapy in 2021. And like writing always does for me, it got me through a lot. The overall theme of the album is an exploration of being in love with somebody completely different than yourself."

Starting today fans can pre-order 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me' on iTunes and Amazon Music, which will include "Cliche" and "Body Language" as instant-grat tracks, and pre-save on streaming services here.

By disclosing secrets, thoughts, and feelings, we give the world pieces of ourselves. In this spirit, Gavin Haley imparts a piece of himself on every song. The Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist never holds back.

Instead, his open-book approach laces organic and otherworldly pop soundscapes with catchy confessions and the kind of feelings you can only properly communicate out loud in conversation. Every side of Gavin is on display in his 2022 project, 'i hate you, Don't Leave Me' on Red Bull Records, working with co-producers and co-writers Skyler Mones (Dua Lipa, Kesha) and Nick Bailey (Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Machine Gun Kelly).

"I don't want to be somebody who just makes sad songs or happy songs. I want to tell stories," he exclaims. "I want my songs to aid listeners in whatever they're going through. On one side, I'm this vulnerable kid who wants to be held. On the other side, I'm this passionate, energetic, and loud guy. It's a very fine line between them."

His 2019 debut EP Long Game yielded the fan favorite anthem, "The Way I Am" feat. Ella Vos, amassing over 50 million streams. The 2020 follow-up Unfolding boasted "Tati" feat. Yung Pinch, which caught the attention of blink-182's Travis Barker, who contributed a scorching remix. In its wake, People hailed him among "The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape" with the project earning equal acclaim from Flaunt, Billboard, American Songwriter, and many more.

Watch the new visualizer for the new single here: