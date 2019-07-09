Garth Brooks' Chicago Performance Of DIVE BAR Will Be Aired On ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Garth Brooks is set for his first DIVE BAR concert at Joe's on Weed Street in Chicago on July 15th. The news was announced today on Chicago country radio stations, WUSN and WEBG. Tickets for the concert will be available to win exclusively on those two stations. All ticket holders must be 21 and over. This will be the first of seven DIVE BAR concerts this summer, with the rest to be announced soon.



Additionally, Jimmy Kimmel Live will air Garth Brooks' performance of "Dive Bar" LIVE from the Chicago show on July 15th on ABC, tune in: 11:35pm / 10:35pm CT.



Yesterday, to celebrate National Dive Bar Day, Brooks announced he is teaming up with Seagram's 7 Crown to make National Dive Bar Day last all summer long. Garth announced this on a special Sunday edition of Inside Studio G, his weekly Facebook live series. Check out the video via Facebook here.



"Dive Bar" will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music starting July 15th.



"Dive Bar" is Garth's new single featuring Blake Shelton off his upcoming album, FUN, which will be released soon. The day of it's debut on country radio, "Dive Bar," was the most added song with 135 total stations. Brooks and Shelton will be performing the song for the first time together live in Boise, ID on 7/19 on The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.



About Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks just launched The Stadium Tour and has already set massive records in the first nine stadiums they announced. Garth has also now gone vinyl with a new package titled, LEGACY. During the first pre-sale, Garth smashed records with 20,000 packages sold in under 18 hours, that's 420,000 vinyl records. Forbes noted, "To put this in context, The Beatles were the number-one vinyl artist in 2018 with 321,000 sales over 12 months." Additionally, Garth just received iHeartRadio's inaugural Artist of the Decade Award at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles.



In October of last year, Garth Brooks sold out the first ever concert at Notre Dame Football Stadium. The concert, "GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!" was filmed for television and aired December 2nd on CBS. Nearly 14 million watched. On November 20th, 2018 Garth released The Anthology Part III, LIVE. It's a detailed look at the electrifying concerts of Garth Brooks. Garth Brooks debuted new music, "Stronger Than Me," at the CMA Awards. It was a surprise serenade to wife, Trisha Yearwood, that left everyone in tears.



Garth Brooks has been awarded CMA Entertainer of the Year six times, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame. Last year, Garth finished the three and a half year long, Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. Forbes said of the tour, "Garth Brooks' World Tour Solidifies His Status As The Best Arena Act Alive." The tour smashed records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. The tour played 79 cities, 390 concerts with over 100,000 tickets sold in over 20 cities. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.



Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.





