Garrett Nash Releases Nostalgic Cover of 'Stacey's Mom'

6x RIAA platinum certified Atlantic Records/Overall Recordings artist Garrett Nash has released his version of his favorite childhood song, "Stacy's Mom." Originally released by Fountains of Wayne, Nash has put his on spin on the 2000s hit.

"Stacy's Mom was my favorite song in 5th grade," Nash shared. "I've always wanted to cover it & when the idea came up in a session with a producer Elie Rizk, I jumped on the idea right away. This song is important to my history & I hope you enjoy."

The nostalgic cover follows a pair of irresistible singles from Nash - the self-reflective, "Super Glue," and the touching ode to Nash's upbringing in Los Angeles, "Palm Trees." These recent tracks marked a new direction from the singer-songwriter formerly known as gnash. The name change reflects his remarkable growth as both an individual and artist over the past decade.

Having won worldwide applause and triumphant popular success under his gnash moniker, Garrett Nash now takes a more matured, deeply personal approach to his genre-blurring brand of modern pop. gnash made his global breakthrough with 2016's multi-platform blockbuster hit single, "i hate u, i love u." The stripped-bare track reached the top 10 on Billboard's "Hot 100" - where it spent an impressive 39 weeks - and singles charts around the world, earning 6x RIAA platinum certification and more than 2B global streams. Furthermore, the "i hate u, i love u" companion video is an unadulterated blockbuster, now with over 640M individual views via YouTube alone.

Along with his world-straddling popular success, gnash began receiving rapt attention from worldwide media, drawing critical acclaim from such top tier publications as the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Billboard, Vogue, and NYLON, to name but a few. 2019 saw gnash follow a series of EPs with his RIAA gold certified full-length debut album, we, drawing praise from such outlets as The Guardian for its "highly intimate confessionals about doubt, anxiety and insecurity...the combination of charming tunes and humbling insights are truly lovely."

As charming and idiosyncratic on stage as in the studio, gnash traveled North America on a number of tours, including 2019's 40-date "the broken hearts club tour," while also finding time for high-profile TV performances on NBC's TODAY and Late Night with Seth Meyers. A strong advocate for mental health, gnash has long been open about his struggles, publicly acknowledging the benefits of therapy while also encouraging fans to find their own unique way to express themselves.

