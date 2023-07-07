Gabriels Release Debut Album 'Angels & Queens'

Gabriels are thrilled to share the release of their full debut album, Angels & Queens.

The release follows the band’s stirring, show-stopping performance at Glastonbury last month, and vocalist Jacob Lusk’s special guest slot with Elton John to close the festival.

Angels & Queens is the culmination of 18 months non-stop touring, ingratiating themselves to every city they stop in and collecting memories and inspiration as they traveled. The British-American trio have brought their shared message of hope, love and positivity and radiated right across the globe.

The 13-track record is released via Elektra/Atlas Artists, fellow Compton native and GRAMMY-Award winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle).

Angels & Queens incorporates a new recording of the band’s seminal debut single, “Love & Hate In A Different Time,” and songs that have already become staples of the band’s live set including “Offering” and “Glory.”

The legions of fans who have attended Gabriels’ live shows and festival appearances may also recognize the double punch medley of new track “Professional” which segues into “We Will Remember,” Gabriels’ longstanding reworking of the Barbara Streisand classic, “The Way We Were.”

Gabriels are Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope, and Ari Balouzian.

GABRIELS | 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

7/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8/4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Photo Credit: Renee Parkhurst