Gabriels Release Debut Album 'Angels & Queens'

Gabriels are Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope, and Ari Balouzian.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Gabriels Release Debut Album 'Angels & Queens'

Gabriels are thrilled to share the release of their full debut album, Angels & Queens.

The release follows the band’s stirring, show-stopping performance at Glastonbury last month, and vocalist Jacob Lusk’s special guest slot with Elton John to close the festival.

Angels & Queens is the culmination of 18 months non-stop touring, ingratiating themselves to every city they stop in and collecting memories and inspiration as they traveled. The British-American trio have brought their shared message of hope, love and positivity and radiated right across the globe.

The 13-track record is released via Elektra/Atlas Artists, fellow Compton native and GRAMMY-Award winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle).

Angels & Queens incorporates a new recording of the band’s seminal debut single, “Love & Hate In A Different Time,” and songs that have already become staples of the band’s live set including “Offering” and “Glory.”

The legions of fans who have attended Gabriels’ live shows and festival appearances may also recognize the double punch medley of new track “Professional” which segues into “We Will Remember,” Gabriels’ longstanding reworking of the Barbara Streisand classic, “The Way We Were.”

Gabriels are Jacob Lusk, Ryan Hope, and Ari Balouzian.

GABRIELS | 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

 7/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

 8/4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

 8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

 8/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

 8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Photo Credit: Renee Parkhurst



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gus Dapperton Unleashes New Album Henge Photo
Gus Dapperton Unleashes New Album 'Henge'

Gus Dapperton releases his sprawling new album HENGE along with an awe-inspiring new video for 'Homebody'. The album is a widescreen look at dichotomies—life and death, the war between change and monotony, the cycle of love—that shows off his boundless musical curiosity and ability to seamlessly bring dynamic collaborators into his universe.

2
Bruno Major Releases New Single A Strange Kind of Beautiful Photo
Bruno Major Releases New Single 'A Strange Kind of Beautiful'

“A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” opens with a glittering piano instrumental and a Bach-style fugue, as Bruno toys with the idea of the simultaneous beauty and tragedy in love. “A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” follows “Tell Her,” album title track “Columbo,” and his first new track in three years, “We Were Never Really Friends.”

3
Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier & More to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Photo
Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier & More to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The lineup includes some of the hottest names in music, with live performances by GRAMMY Award®-winning country superstar Tim McGraw, international sensation Hozier, multiplatinum group Fitz and The Tantrums, pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and bestselling artist Sam Hunt.

4
Cher Releases Remix of Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix) Photo
Cher Releases Remix of 'Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix)'

Cher has released a remix of “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix).” The set includes 'Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix)” and “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix),” in addition to many others. A previously unreleased and HD remastered director’s cut of the original “Walking In Memphis” music video is out now.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE