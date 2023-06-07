Gabby & the Gondolas Drop Debut Single 'Steamed Rice'

Gabby & The Gondolas are thrilled to release their debut single, “Steamed Rice”, now available on all streaming platforms.

"Steamed Rice" is the first single off of Pollyanna, Gabby & The Gondolas’ debut LP. Reflecting on his early 20’s, Kyle Neveau explains how he spent much of that time feeling lost. From nights out at the bar to endless parking lot cigarettes, Neveau remembers what it was like to be young and directionless.

Like all 10 songs on Pollyanna, it was written by Neveau, but producer Brad Lindsay played a big role in giving the song a dynamic, high-energy sound. Says Neveau, “I thought there was something there, but Brad definitely helped take it to a new level. It’s a banger now.”

Gabby & The Gondolas is the brainchild of Kyle Neveau, an indie rock songwriter from San Clemente, California. Neveau’s sound certainly reflects the beaches that San Clemente is famous for, but one could argue that Pollyanna, the debut LP for the project, covers a wide range of genres, from grunge to surf rock to Americana.

“I like to call it art rock, it’s kind of a catch-all term I guess. Sometimes it feels like surf rock, sometimes it feels like Americana, sometimes something else. I don’t think so much about genres really, more so about the vibe of the song and the sonic picture we’re trying to paint. I guess when you have that approach it can be hard to quantify at times.”

This is the first single off of the debut 10 song LP, Pollyanna, which is slated to release on August 16th. The album name is a term used to describe someone who’s overly optimistic when they have no reason to be. Considering many of the songs on the album, even the upbeat ones, have a melancholy element to them, Neveau found it a fittingly ironic name.

“For me, it’s a snapshot in time artistically. I’m constantly writing new songs and my sound is evolving, so it was important to get it down while it was relevant.” says Neveau. “A year or two goes by and the person who wrote those songs doesn’t really exist anymore. If I wait, I’ll lose it.”



