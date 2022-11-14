GUNNAR Shares New Single 'They Didn't Tell Me'

Southern California's GUNNAR shares his new single "They Didn't Tell Me," a punchy track from the rising newcomer about falling for a girl while on tour. Honeyed vocals croon atop grunge guitar and crunchy percussion leading into an ear-wormer hook.

The new release is also accompanied by a video, shot by The Young Astronauts, that takes you back to the early aughts with lo-fi, glitchy camera work, hot rods, and magazine-clad walls.

"The song's concept was about being on tour and being in a city where friends were showing me 'all the best spots' and telling me everything they could about the city," shares Gunnar. "When it came time for the show and I was up on stage, there was someone in the audience who stopped me in my tracks. They didn't tell me that after meeting her, I would be begging to stay."

He adds, "The storyline for the video is a funny and ironic take on finding that person who grabs your attention but also has a side that might be a bit off putting...a side that "they didn't tell me" ... She's a 10 but... she's got a weird obsession."

Raised on a steady diet of country music, classic rock and 90's alt, GUNNAR was heavily influenced by the music he heard as a child growing up in a surf community in California. With an early inclination towards performing, singing and playing guitar - he was plucked from obscurity and dropped in the major label pop machine as a teen.

With the backing of his manager Scooter Braun, GUNNAR was always encouraged to follow his own artistic inclinations, but it took entering adulthood to cut out everything that felt untrue to him as an artist. The music he was making didn't resonate with who he was as a person.

The pandemic offered a valuable if painful opportunity for introspection and the ability to approach his songwriting with a new lens. After a few tunes under his belt, a chance run in with a mentor encouraged him to lean in even further to what he was making and GUNNAR's new sound was born - a guitar heavy, slice of American rock n roll infused with all the swagger that put him on the map to begin with.

GUNNAR has amassed 15M Spotify global streams and 258K TikTok followers. He's accumulated 5.6 million views on Youtube and continues to have an ever growing and loyal fanbase.

Watch the new music video here: