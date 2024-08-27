GREGORIAN Extends 'Pure Chants' U.S. Tour Through November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For more than 20 years, more than 3 million people in 31 countries have been enchanted by GREGORIAN's live performances that blend ancient with pop music for a mesmerizing musical experience. These eight classically trained English vocalists bring audiences to their feet with their covers of songs from the 13th century as well as songs written by Coldplay, Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon...multiple times...at EVERY show.

Nemo Studio is now proud to announce that due to audience demand GREGORIAN will extend its first ever North American tour to theaters and performing arts centers in the Fall of 2024, with 25-30 additional concerts planned in the US and Canada. The first leg of the tour, which performed in 26 US cities April-May 2024, was a major success. GREGORIAN now returns in November to complete its debut tour run across North American cities. The tour features special guest performers Amelia Brightman and Narcis, a rare male pure soprano.

The tour will be supported by the new album, "PURE CHANTS II" on October 25 via BFD/The Orchard. A new single "O Fortuna (Pure Version)" from the album will be released digitally on August 23, along with pre-orders for the October album release.

Gregorian's Pure Chants I album entered Billboard's Classical Crossover Chart at #2.

The current Public Television special, Gregorian: Pure Chants in Concert, will also air on select public television stations through APT in September, featuring some of the best live moments from European performances over the years. During membership drives, station supporters have access to VIP concert tickets and exclusive merchandise.

"Gregorian is a proven concert attraction in Europe for a good reason - they are tremendous musicians, singing in a style that has not been exploited. This is a unique musical experience for the audience which is why I took on the opportunity of representing them in the US", says talent agent Kath Buckell of Paladin Artists.

In 1999, the GREGORIAN triumph began with the initial album "Masters of Chant", which earned multiple gold and platinum awards across Europe and Asia. The project's creator, renowned producer Frank Peterson (Sarah Brightman, Andrea Bocelli), co-creator of the Enigma project, pursued his idea of merging pop/rock music with chorale in the style of medieval chants.

With GREGORIAN, Peterson established a unique music genre. GREGORIAN'S 25-year success story has resulted in more than 10 million albums sold, sold-out arena concerts and a constantly growing worldwide fan base.

Peterson, who has produced Sarah Brightman's albums over the past 30 years and brought Andrea Bocelli to international fame says, "I am extremely excited to continue touring my pet project GREGORIAN in Canada and the US, and I hope that in the next few years we can build equally ecstatic audiences like we did all over Europe and Asia".

In times that leave little room for reflection, Gregorian has become a global phenomenon. Gregorian's music and concerts are spiritually uplifting, and its individual presentation allows the audience to escape from everyday life in a wondrous way. The World Tour 2023-2024 continues this legacy.

US TOUR DATES

November 22 Rockford, IL Coronado Theatre

November 23 Madison, WI Barrymore Theatre

November 24 Duluth, MN West Theatre

December 4 Portland, OR Newmark Theatre

December 5 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre

December 6 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

December 7 Grants Pass, OR Historic Rogue Theatre

December 9 San Francisco, CA Palace of Fine Arts

December 10 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

December 11 Los Angeles, CA Luckman Fine Arts Center

December 12 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

December 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

...and more to come...

