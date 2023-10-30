GRAMMY Nominations to Be Announced Through Livestream Next Week

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominees will be announced via a livestream event.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More
Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason jr. will be joined by GRAMMY® winners Arooj Aftab, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jimmy Jam, Jon Bon Jovi, Samara Joy, Muni Long, Cheryl Pawelski, Kim Petras, Judith Sherman, St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and “Weird Al” Yankovic, along with “CBS Mornings” Co-Hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil to reveal the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® nominees.

City National Bank is the Official Bank of the GRAMMYs® and proud sponsor of the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominations.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards nominees will be announced via a livestream event on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube, kicking off with a special presentation announcing the nominees in the General Field and select Categories.

Video announcements of the nominees in the remaining Categories will also be published on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube while the event is underway, and the full list of nominees will be published on GRAMMY.com immediately following the presentation. Nominees will also be announced via a press release.

The annual GRAMMY Awards® celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music. As music's only peer-recognized accolade, the Academy's membership body of music creators representing all genres and creative disciplines participate in the GRAMMY Awards voting process that determines the nominees and winners on Music's Biggest Night®. 

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY                                 

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.



2023 Regional Awards


