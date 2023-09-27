GIRL SCOUT Release New EP 'Granny Music'

Girl Scout shares one of the fall’s most highly anticipated EP’s, Granny Music, out now via Made Records. After teasing the EP with previous singles including “Bruises,” “Boy In Blue” and “Monster,” they continue to deliver stellar song after song, each as ear wormy as the next.

On their sophomore EP, Granny Music, the Swedes explore more musical realms: "There’s some heartland sounding stuff going on, and there’s a power-ballad," the band muses. "And then of course we have a couple rockers in there, too. We wanted to explore some new ground without abandoning the foundation we built with the first EP."

Granny Music, like their previous release Real Life Human Garbage, was produced by Ali Chant; it features more edge, a rougher tone, and an overall even more ambitious interpretation of the Girl Scout sound.

Granny Music is another five-song continuation of their brilliance, shouldered by second single “Boy in Blue,” a song which as been hailed as one of the best rock song of 2023 (so far).

Few bands can so deftly procure brash, mountainous noise without subduing the melody, but Jansson and Spasov’s songwriting chemistry has led to impeccable, unsuspecting algorithms within their own work. The songs don’t go where you expect them to, yet, somehow, they sound as traditional and electric as anything a young, hungry alt-rock has the resources to make.

​During the release of their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage the quartet managed to get their name on many people's hot lists, both critics and listener's alike. NME, DORK, Under The Radar and more tipped them as ones to watch 2023, others augured them the same shooting star career as Wet Leg.

Girl Scout have been hailed as innovative and energetic newcomers, likening them to Alvvays, Phoebe Bridgers, The Smile or Big Thief. The songs aired on radio stations all over the world, from BBC 1 to 6 Music, P3, Amazing Radio, Triple J, Double J, FluxFM, Puls, egoFM and a lot more. Girl Scout, consisting of Emma Jansson (guitar, vocals), Evelina Arvidsson Eklind (bass, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums) and Viktor Spasov (guitar), could take a break and bathe in these achievements, instead, they keep going.

