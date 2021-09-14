Fuzzy Sun Shares New Single 'Morning Light' Ahead of Upcoming EP

Indie-rock risers Fuzzy Sun continue their foray into unabashed anthems with the release of a new single, 'Morning Light' - taken from the band's forthcoming new EP 'Since The Dog Died', due November 2021.

The second release in somewhat of a new era for the Stockport four-piece, 'Morning Light' is a no-nonsense hard-hitter fuelled by luring, groove-led melodies, chugging guitars and the band's signature fuzzy tone. "Similarly to fake it and the whole EP, Morning Light follows a very similar narrative and thematic arc." tells frontman Kyle Ross.

After a quick start on the scene that saw tours with major UK artists and their first run of European dates, sold out headline shows at Manchester's Gorilla, Academy 3 and London's Camden Assembly - Fuzzy Sun, tipped by everyone from NME's 100 List, CLASH, DORK, Earmilk, Gigwise, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6Music, Radio X and Spotify's New Music Friday UK and Hot New Bands playlists are tackling 2021 with boundless energy and an unstoppable ethos.

Their new EP, 'Since The Dog Died' will arrive in November, combining elements of rock, pop and electronica with Fuzzy Sun's own soaring melodies and cinematic textures across six brand new tracks. "We wanted to make an impact, pushing a new creative direction for the band, as I think we have really found a sound that excites us and we feel comfortable with." continues Kyle.

Listen to the new single here: