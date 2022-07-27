Future Teens Announce New Album 'Self Help'

Boston-based emo-pop-rock quartet Future Teens announce their third studio album Self Help available for pre-order now, and share a track and video for "BYOB" out everywhere now, via Triple Crown Records.

Alongside new music, Future Teens will embark on a fall U.S. tour with support from Camp Trash and Rat Tally beginning on October 13 in Brooklyn, NY, throughout the East Coast and Midwest, concluding in Cleveland, OH on October 23. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 12pm local time here.

Self Help, the third studio album from Future Teens, brings their "bummer pop" title to life with ten tracks that blend glittering pop melodies and emo-rock with profoundly vulnerable confessions. The band is distinctively unafraid to confront their struggles with mental health using cathartic anthems that transcend identity, time and space and ultimately allow them, and their fans, to find strength in each other, rather than alone.

"We've all learned the hard way that the best (and sometimes only) way to help ourselves is to ask for help from others," says Amy Hoffman (vocalist/guitarist), explaining the origins of the album. "We didn't set out to write a record about that, Daniel and I just happened to bring each other ideas with overlapping themes about mental health and struggling to get better - sometimes it's like we have the same brain, even with such different lived experiences."

Describing the recording process, which involved mostly live instruments with help from longtime collaborator and producer Andy D. Park (Death Cab for Cutie, Pedro the Lion, Now Now), Hoffman shares, "Making Self Help with all four of us playing together live was the most hectic, fun, exhausting ten days, made all the better by our producer and friend Andy Park. His ability to turn our most esoteric ideas into something cooler than we had imagined is nothing short of magic."

The brand new single, "BYOB," recognizes the trials and tribulations of sobriety using the band's signature confessional, journal entry-like songwriting that feels like compelling a pep talk from your best friends. Hoffman explains, "It took me a long time to understand that I needed to stop drinking, longer still to learn I couldn't do it on my own. BYOB came together over the first few months of my sobriety, starting when I thought I "just needed some time off" and ending when I realized if I wanted anything to actually get better, I had to keep trying."

The official "BYOB" music video catches Future Teens crashing a graduation party to hold band practice, though some guests are less than thrilled about it. On the "BYOB" visual, director Michael Herrick reunites with Future Teens for a fourth time. Herrick affectionately adds,"Every time we collaborate, we always have a great time. The BYOB music video is a very fun concept that Daniel, Amy and I came up with. We prioritized making the video and shoot as fun, light-hearted, and stress-free as possible. I respect Amy because they are so vulnerable and direct as a songwriter and 'BYOB' is a testament to that. "

Today's release follows the previously shared "Same Difference," a track that explores the idea of a soulmate constructed around advice vocalist and guitarist Daniel Radin got from his sister. A balance between vulnerability, accountability and having fun reflects much of what Future Teens achieve with their breezy, emotionally-charged, and raw optimism packaged into smooth chord progressions and biting songwriting. Atwood Magazine wrote the track is, "...an intersection where the something short, catchy, and has a shout-a-long chorus collides head-on with writing that leaves you feeling extremely seen."

After forming in 2014, Future Teens have been on the rise. Though 2020 halted their ascent, the group has maintained their momentum and are ready to re-introduce themselves in 2022.

The four-piece is made up of guitarists/vocalists Amy Hoffman (they/he) and Daniel Radin (he/him), drummer Colby Blauvelt (he/him), and bassist Maya Mortman (she/her), who come together to make a concoction of earnest, explosive and vulnerable emo-rock-tinged pop with pounding drums, glistening guitar riffs and irresistible melodies. With their sly, self-aware lyricism and upbeat cathartic bangers, the band has caught the attention of several notable tastemakers like Stereogum, Substream Magazine, Boston's WBUR, who wrote the band "makes sadness sound like fun," and more.

Experience the Future Teens live on tour this October throughout the East Coast and Midwest. Find a full list of dates below, and grab tickets this Friday, July 29 here.

"BYOB," out everywhere now, along with its playful video, brings Future Teens' raw lyricism and spirited choruses to new heights as they are unafraid to admit when it's time to make a change, no matter how long it takes. The band's third studio album, Self Help, is due out September 23 and available for pre-order now via Triple Crown Records. See Future Teens live on tour through the U.S. this fall with tickets on sale here this Friday and connect with Future Teens on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to keep up with the latest.

Watch the new music video here: