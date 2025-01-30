Fust Share New Single 'Bleached' From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fust have shared the second single from their highly anticipated new album Big Ugly, due out March 7th via Dear Life Records. “Bleached” is a gorgeous folk ballad, the ambiguous “boring angels” of the chorus either mystical watchers or just the people keeping you safe while you’re young and oblivious. Libby Rodenbough’s fiddle and Dave Hartley (The War on Drugs) synth envelop singer Aaron Dowdy’s voice in dense harmony.

“It’s about being young, feeling like livestock while being driven around,” shares Dowdy, “not thinking, zoning out and feeling drained, disconnected, with friends appearing and disappearing, small experiences that train you to feel your difference like your friend’s hair getting blonde in the sun when yours doesn’t. And it’s about surviving youth, though not without some costs.”

The new track follows lead single “Spangled,” one of the loudest songs Fust has ever put to tape and an instantly memorable 21st century anthem about reckoning with geographical and historical ghosts and trauma. NPR quickly named Big Ugly one of their most anticipated releases for 2025, with Paste proclaiming the record “a real-deal AOTY contender.” Stereogum praised the single as "a vivid portrait of American alienation, full of booze, religious turmoil, and a sense of doom" and Rolling Stone named it a Song You Need To Know.

Off the back of their critically acclaimed sophomore album Genevieve, Big Ugly arrives on the band’s longtime label home of Dear Life Records, who gained notoriety with MJ Lendermans’ Boat Songs, and have become a haven for contemporary songwriters. Returning to the studio with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Squirrel Flower), Big Ugly is the explosive result of Fust uncovering a freedom within their sincere form of loose and fried guitar rock, emboldened to deliver both their most intimate songwriting and biggest sound to date. The members –– Aaron Dowdy, drummer Avery Sullivan, pianist Frank Meadows, guitarist John Wallace, multi-instrumentalist Justin Morris, fiddlist Libby Rodenbough, and bassist Oliver Child-Lanning––weave their voices alongside guests like Merce Lemon, Dave Hartley (The War on Drugs), and John James Tourville (The Deslondes) across music that sounds like a conversation between old friends, and is exactly that.

What does it mean to be from the South today? To try to reconcile the struggles and possibilities of Southern experience through songs, through words? Is it worth it? Are there secrets still worth revealing?

Fust have made these questions the heart of their work and, more than ever before, it is the drama at play on their new record Big Ugly. Fust joins a long tradition of artists that have tried to present life in the dirty South, from the lived-in short stories of Breece and Ann Pancake to the traditional record-keeping of John Jacob Niles to the southern rock historicism of Drive-By Truckers. For these artists and for Fust, making sense of the South is a necessity because history is what hurts and in the words of Hemingway, our call is to “write hard and clear, about what hurts.”

Big Ugly is an 11-song testament to doing just that, with band leader Aaron Dowdy pushing his obsessions with country-storytelling to more mystifying places, hellbent on proving the elegance of grittiness in Southern life. The seeds for Big Ugly began when Dowdy––a distant relative of Maybelle Carter and the infamous Hatfields who grew up in southwest Virginia at the foothills of coal country––started taking trips with his grandmother to southern West Virginia over the past few years. Walking around the places she grew up, he was moved by how those melodramas of holler life from over half a century ago were afire in her still. Those trips came pouring over him when he was in Europe in 2023, longing for home and beginning to trace the outlines of a new record. There, he saw a millenia-old gutter on the ground, a shoddy yet time-honored remnant memorialized with a placard off the streets of modern Athens.

“I’ve spent countless hours hanging out by fallen gutters out back of rundown houses throughout the South” says Dowdy. “I never thought to think of them as monuments of the future.” These two interrelated themes were the first two entries in Dowdy’s miles-long notes app for what would become Big Ugly and illuminate its core themes: the blurrings of past and present, the once magnificent now in disrepair, and how a certain love and honor for the squalor of today can become the promise of a future.

This Spring, Fust will embark on a run of East Coast tour dates with support from Dead Gowns, Merce Lemon and Styrofoam Winos. Tickets on-sale HERE.

TOUR DATES

Jan 11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

Mar 28 – Athens, GA @ Flicker Theatre

Mar 29 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

Apr 01 – Silver Spring, MD @ Quarry House Tavern

Apr 02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Apr 03 – Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts ^

Apr 04 – Manchester, VT @ Billsville ^

Apr 05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Apr 06 – Hudson, NY @ The Half Moon ^

Apr 08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

Apr 09 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *

Apr 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

Apr 11 – Northfield, MN @ Carleton College *

Apr 12 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *

Apr 13 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

Apr 15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

Apr 16 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar #

Apr 17 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man #

Apr 18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light #

Apr 19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle - Back Room #

Apr 23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Cherry Street Tavern

Apr 24 – Greenwood, MS @ Hush Puppy Music Co-op

Apr 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre

Apr 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Tipsy Burro

^ Dead Gowns

* Merce Lemon

# Styrofoam Winos

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

