French Virtuoso Sofiane Pamart Releases 'Ha Long Bay'

PIAS has just released the debut US single by one of France's most outstanding young musicians, pianist Sofiane Pamart. The 28-year-old is, in many ways, the enfant terrible of French classical music. A musical virtuoso and Gold Medalist of the National Conservatory of Lille, he was noticed for his ardour and his strong, aggressive and particularly rebellious temperament. He is devoted to the composition of his work rather than to the interpretation of the classical repertoire. His neoclassical work is of a dark and poetic nature, embodying an emotional accuracy that allows him to reach and draw in large audiences.

Prior to launching his solo career in 2019, he was renowned as the collaborator of choice for the French hip-hop scene. Having worked with artists including: Koba LaD, Maes, Vald, Laylow, Dinos, Madd, Isha, Youv Dee, Rémy, 7Jaws, Hugo TSR, Lord Esperanza, L'Or du Commun, Lonepsi, Scylla, Médine and Aloise Sauvage, as well as DJ and producer The Magician and singer-songwriter Marina Kaye.



Sofiane, who began his musical life in a rap group, set out from a young age to demystify the piano amongst his friends. "I really wanted to become the pianist of French rap," He explains. Adding, "to become the reference in this environment, and to bring back these phrasings, this capacity with richer and more varied harmonies than in rap."

His debut US single "Ha Long Bay" - named after the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Quảng Ninh Province, Vietnam - is a moving and meditative composition, showcasing Sofiane's extraordinary talent and introducing the listener to his remarkable playing and sound. The accompanying video made by Arsedi, mixes stunning, breathtaking footage of the natural beauty of Ha Long Bay with an intense, transfixing performance of Sofiane at the piano.



Originally released in France in 2019, Sofiane's debut album Planet received critical acclaim and media support from TF1, France 2, France 3, France 5, Arte, JT de M6, France Inter, LCI, RFI, RTBF, Numero Magazine, Mediapart, BFM TV and many more.



On October 30, the album will receive its international release. This deluxe edition is titled Planet Gold and its original 12 compositions are joined by six brand new tracks. The album is dedicated to natural or urban landscapes, with all 18 tracks named after cities from Paris to Chicago, and natural wonders from Alaska to Madagascar.



"Each city that I visit, for filming or for pleasure, inspires me," says Sofiane. "Each piece bears the name of a city. Sometimes the emotion is the one that came to me on the spot, sometimes I completely imagined it, as is the case with Alaska."



The resulting album is a mesmerizing and emotional journey, halfway between spectacular film scores and adventurous stories, which capture the unique talent of this young pianist and composer. Listening, we surf on a diagonal that joins Chopin to Keith Jarrett or Bill Evans. Everything seems fluid, airy, playful or romantic.

Planet Gold showcases Sofiane Pamart's exceptional talent and vivid imagination.

Tracklist:

1. La Havane

2. Le Caire

3. Seoul

4. Bora-Bora

5. Chicago

6. Carthage

7. Sicilia

8. Paris

9. Nagasaki

10. Alaska

11. Medellín

12. Planet

13. London

14. Madagascar

15. Nara

16. Ha Long Bay

17. Berlin

18. Sahara

