French-English Pianist RIOPY Featured on Amazon Music Times Square Billboard

For the past week, French-English composer and pianist RIOPY has been featured on an Amazon Music billboard in New York City's Times Square. Amazon Music is spotlighting RIOPY, one of the most-streamed classical artists in the world, following the release of his new album, THRIVE, out April 14 on Warner Classics / Warner Records.

RIOPY also appears on Lana Del Rey's critically acclaimed album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. RIOPY's track "Flo," originally appearing on his 2019 album Tree of Light, serves as the instrumental for Del Rey's "Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing." RIOPY recently spoke with Rolling Stone about his contributions to the album.

In celebration of THRIVE, RIOPY will return to the U.S. this summer for a select run of dates. Kicking off on June 6, the tour includes stops at New York's Le Poisson Rouge, Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, Boston's City Winery, Chicago's Old Town School and more. See full tour routing below.

THRIVE builds on the success of RIOPY's trilogy of albums-RIOPY (2018), Tree of Light (2019) and Bliss (2021)-which have accumulated more than half a billion streams and achieved significant chart success; Tree of Light remains near the top of the Billboard Classical chart after more than 132 weeks.

THRIVE is also a metaphor for RIOPY's personal journey. During his unique upbringing in rural France, RIOPY found solace in music, improvising on the piano alone as a means to escape the stress and anxiety of the real world. Through RIOPY's self-taught dynamic pianism, he has garnered an ever-growing international following, including the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin who gifted RIOPY a piano after hearing him play.

RIOPY THRIVE TOUR DATES

June 6-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere

June 8-New York, NY-Le Poisson Rouge

June 9-Boston, MA-City Winery

June 11 -Chicago, IL-Old Town School

June 15-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom