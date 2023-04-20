Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

French-English Pianist RIOPY Featured on Amazon Music Times Square Billboard

RIOPY also appears on Lana Del Rey’s critically acclaimed album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Apr. 20, 2023  
French-English Pianist RIOPY Featured on Amazon Music Times Square Billboard

For the past week, French-English composer and pianist RIOPY has been featured on an Amazon Music billboard in New York City's Times Square. Amazon Music is spotlighting RIOPY, one of the most-streamed classical artists in the world, following the release of his new album, THRIVE, out April 14 on Warner Classics / Warner Records.

RIOPY also appears on Lana Del Rey's critically acclaimed album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. RIOPY's track "Flo," originally appearing on his 2019 album Tree of Light, serves as the instrumental for Del Rey's "Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing." RIOPY recently spoke with Rolling Stone about his contributions to the album.

In celebration of THRIVE, RIOPY will return to the U.S. this summer for a select run of dates. Kicking off on June 6, the tour includes stops at New York's Le Poisson Rouge, Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, Boston's City Winery, Chicago's Old Town School and more. See full tour routing below.

THRIVE builds on the success of RIOPY's trilogy of albums-RIOPY (2018), Tree of Light (2019) and Bliss (2021)-which have accumulated more than half a billion streams and achieved significant chart success; Tree of Light remains near the top of the Billboard Classical chart after more than 132 weeks.

THRIVE is also a metaphor for RIOPY's personal journey. During his unique upbringing in rural France, RIOPY found solace in music, improvising on the piano alone as a means to escape the stress and anxiety of the real world. Through RIOPY's self-taught dynamic pianism, he has garnered an ever-growing international following, including the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin who gifted RIOPY a piano after hearing him play.

RIOPY THRIVE TOUR DATES

June 6-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere

June 8-New York, NY-Le Poisson Rouge

June 9-Boston, MA-City Winery

June 11 -Chicago, IL-Old Town School

June 15-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom



BATHE ALONE Shares Shares New Track Awfully Quiet Photo
BATHE ALONE Shares Shares New Track 'Awfully Quiet'
The project kicked off when she started collaborating with producer Damon Moon (Curtis Harding, Lunar Vacation & more) at his iconic Atlanta studio, Standard Electric. Only one LP and EP in, she has already opened for artists like Beabadoobee and Neighbor Lady.
Bree Runway & Khalid Release New Single Be the One Photo
Bree Runway & Khalid Release New Single 'Be the One'
Trailblazing pop sensation Bree Runway links up with global superstar Khalid for captivating new single “Be The One” out now via Motown Records. Bree Runway has collaborated with icons such as Stormzy, Khalid, Lady Gaga and Missy Elliott, and counts Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Pinkpantheress and Cardi B among her many fans.
Video: Kali Uchis Shares Moonlight Video Photo
Video: Kali Uchis Shares 'Moonlight' Video
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils the Colin Tilley and Sarah McColgan-directed video for “Moonlight.” This past weekend, Uchis took the mainstage at Coachella as one of the festival’s top-billed performers, bringing out surprise guests Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver. Watch the new music video and check out tour dates now!
poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Share New Single wow! Photo
poptropicaslutz! & aldrch Share New Single 'wow!'
alt-pop wunderkinds poptropicaslutz! and aldrch share “wow!”, the second single in a series of joint releases leading up to their split EP, Gossip Team. The bouncy new track gives us a clear glimpse into the heart of the project, putting a fresh, current spin on the Y2K bops we all reminisce about without falling into imitation. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Laufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This JuneLaufey Adds Second Melbourne Show to Debut Australian Tour This June
April 19, 2023

Laufey’s penchant for jazz has seen her achieve huge success since the release of her debut single, ‘Street by Street’ in 2020. The Icelandic-Chinese artist regularly sells out shows around the world, including concert halls that have previously hosted the likes of Björk and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.
Cloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic BoomCloudland Canyon Announces New Album & Shares 'Future Perfect (Bad Decision)' Feat. Sonic Boom
April 19, 2023

Formed in 2002, Cloudland Canyon has released several critically acclaimed albums, including Fin Eaves, Lie In Light, and An Arabesque. Their recent releases have been produced by Sonic Boom from Spacemen 3/Spectrum. With each release, Uhlhorn has pushed the envelope of experimental pop music.
Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly & More Join LITTLE WING Film at Paramount+
April 19, 2023

Starring in LITTLE WING are Brian Cox (“Succession”) as Jaan, the pigeon racer; Kelly Reilly (YELLOWSTONE, “Here,” “A Haunting in Venice”) as Maddie, Kaitlyn’s mom; Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear,” “The Florida Project”) as Kaitlyn; and Che Tafari (“Me Time”) as Adam, Kaitlyn’s classmate and friend.
Setting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP ReleaseSetting Sun Share Single 'Same Face' Ahead of LP Release
April 19, 2023

With the newest, most comprehensive body of work yet on the horizon, Setting Sun is ready to re-introduce themselves. In the band's current iteration, alongside Levitt are long-time collaborators Lawrence Roper (keyboards, vocals) and Jonathan Hambright (drums) and John Burdick (bass/vocals).
Vanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music ClassicalVanessa Wagner Shares Session with Launch of Apple Music Classical
April 19, 2023

Vanessa Wagner taps into her love of contemporary minimalist music in her Classical Session. Wagner’s program begins with Lullaby by Bryce Dessner, guitarist with the band The National and an acclaimed composer. Wagner also performs two pieces by Philip Glass—“Dead Things,” from Glass’ soundtrack to The Hours, and the Etude No. 12.
share