France's World-Famous Nordic Collective SKÁLD Postpone North American Tour

Due to circumstances beyond their control, the tour has been postponed to the fall.

Mar. 15, 2023  

World-famous French Nordic folk collective SKÁLD released their highly anticipated third album HULDUFÓLK in January via Decca Records France / Decca Records U.S. (UMG).

The songs transport listeners into the band's mystical soundscape using traditional Old Norse instrumentation and language while sharing Scandinavian legends from poets and shamans of otherworldly beings, aka the "Huldufolk" (translated to "hidden people"), coexisting with humankind.

Sharing supernatural and hauntingly cinematic music and lyric videos for previously released singles "Troll Kalla Mik" ("They Call Me Troll"), "Då Månen Sken" ("When The Moon Shone") and their cover of the iconic Rammstein single "Du Hast," the band have released a bewitching music video for the album's latest single "Elverhøy" ("Elf").

"Elverhøy" is about a young woman who meets two young elves who drag her into a hellish round and promise to give her the knowledge of runes," shares SKÁLD's mastermind Christophe Voisin-Boisvinet. "The music is a continuation of the text with its dancing form and is punctuated by nyckelharpa solos."

SKÁLD had previously announced plans for their first-ever North American tour to take place this April, but due to circumstances beyond their control, the tour has been postponed to the fall. The rescheduled dates, listed below, will kick off on September 8 in Chicago, leading the band north into Canada for a stop in Toronto and Montreal before heading back stateside across the East Coast and ending in Pittsburgh on September 17. Tickets are on sale as of today, March 15, at https://skald.lnk.to/live.

SKÁLD RESCHEDULED N. AMERICAN TOUR DATES

9/8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9/10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

9/11 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

9/13 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

9/14 - Boston, MA - Sonia

9/16 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

9/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Photo Credit: Die Frau



