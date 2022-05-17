Foyer Red Share New Single 'Flipper'

Brooklyn's Foyer Red are back with their first new song since the release of their Pitchfork lauded debut EP. "Flipper" sees the band going into a proper studio for the first time, having self-recorded, mixed and mastered their debut EP, Zigzag Wombat.

The band has worked with Jonathan Schenke (Snail Mail, Parquet Courts, Liars, The Drums) who has been able to focus the frenetic energy of Foyer Red's songwriting while allowing them to explore the depths of their weirdness. Foyer Red's playfully chaotic arrangements bridge art-punk, math rock, and sweetly sung indie with a dash of the zoomies.

"Flipper" sees lead singer Elana Riordan once again combining the quotidian, in this case hanging around at the bodega, with the fantastical. Exploring a post-apocalyptic world of Riordan's imagination, Foyer Red's overlapping vocals, seeing the addition of guitarist and vocalist Kristina Moore (koleżanka) and Eric Jaso on bass (Hypoluxo) to the band, and breakneck time-signature jumps flex the freak at the heart of the quintet. Foyer Red's songs create a world akin to ours, a parallel universe where everything is wild, whimsical, and a little weird. Speaking to the new single, Riordan writes;

"Flipper is a song we've been playing around with for a while now, but has more recently grown into itself. The song is kind of disjointed in its short, disconnected sections and in the way its subject vacillates between "reality" and a dreamt-up post-apocalyptic world. It takes on a satirical persona who drones on dramatically about hunger; the kind of silly girl (me) who goes to the bodega to buy more rolling papers and hangs out for a long while looking at snacks, waiting for something to happen. When I see the ending of the song, it is rust-red desert; it is cracked, scorched Earth, with yet again, no consumables! In its big, chaotic ending, the song's narrator finds rage and strength, in a way that will protect her for millions of years." - Elana Riordan

