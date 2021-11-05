Forest Blakk Shares New Christmas Single 'Sing Along With Me'

Singer/songwriter Forest Blakk is ushering in the holiday season with his cozy new Christmas single, "Sing Along With Me." Co-written by Forest and Davis Holmes Naish, the festive new song is a sentimental ode featuring soaring vocals from Forest and jingle bells that summon the holiday spirit.

"Sing Along With Me" arrives as Forest's previous single, "Fall Into Me," continues to pick up steam. The track, which was co-penned by Forest alongside Matchbox Twenty front man Rob Thomas and Gregg Wattenberg (John Legend, O.A.R.) is currently being streamed over 1 million times globally each week, with its metrics continuing to rise.

Also preceding his new Christmas single is Blakk's smash hit "If You Love Her," which has amassed over 175 million total global streams to date and was just certified Gold in the United States (along with Platinum in his native Canada). The single earned Blakk his official US chart debut on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart, his national US TV debut on ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan, top 30 placement on the Hot AC radio chart & also saw the singer/songwriter pair up with Meghan Trainor for a stunning duet version.

Highlighted as one of PEOPLE Magazine's "talented emerging artists making their mark on the musical landscape in 2021" and deemed an "artist on the rise" by Billboard, Blakk made his debut with his 2018 EP Minutes and follow-up 2020 sophomore EP Sideways - the latter of which saw Blakk collaborate with the likes of Will IDAP (Train, Florida Georgia Line), Nick Long (King Princess), Carl Ryden (Ricky Martin, David Guetta), Ollie Green (Freya Ridings, Gavin James) & more to tell a love story through an incredibly realistic and candid lens.

The 6-track collection featured singles "I Wish I Knew" (deemed an "introspective look at love and love lost" by American Songwriter) and uplifting anthem of resilience "Put Your Hands Up," which debuted on an episode of ABC's Grey's Anatomy. A compelling live performer, Blakk has toured extensively supporting NEEDTOBREATHE, Gavin James & more.

Listen to the new single here: