Foo Fighters Announce Australia and New Zealand Tour

Fresh off their historic 3-hour rock & roll marathon for 30,000 adoring fans last Friday - the first stadium concert in Australia in two long years - Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce global rock giants Foo Fighters will return to Australia and New Zealand in November/December 2022.

As teased by Dave Grohl on stage in Geelong (VIC) just last Friday night, the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will return to the southern hemisphere this Spring, bringing their unrivalled Foo Fighters live experience to audiences in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland. It will be Foo Fighters' first headline tour of both countries since 2018.

Tickets to all cities will go on sale Thursday 10 March via frontiertouring.com/foofighters . Sign up today to access the Frontier Members Pre-sale, which begins Tuesday 8 March (times staggered; see website for more info).

'The Pretender' , 'Monkey Wrench' , 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' , 'Learn to Fly' , 'All My Life' , 'Rope' , 'Breakout' , 'Best Of You' , 'This Is a Call' , 'My Hero' , 'Times Like These' , 'Arlandia' , 'Everlong' , 'Big Me' ... Foo Fighters' sonic arsenal has served as the soundtrack to so many of our lives. Always serving up fan favourites spanning from their 1995 debut up to their recent tenth studio, 2021's ARIA #1 Medicine At Midnight , Foo Fighters are the world's premiere stadium/arena attraction. Last week's triumphant concert in Geelong was nothing short of unforgettable.

Joining Foo Fighters as special guests in Nov/Dec are:

Sunshine Coast (QLD) 'Smoko' trio The Chats (Perth, Sydney + Brisbane) are one of Australia's most exciting - and most fun - punk rock bands, with their notorious single going viral immediately upon release. They've toured with heavyweights Queens Of The Stone Age and Cosmic Psychos, selling out shows in AU, New Zealand, England, Scotland, and Europe.

Renowned for a ball-tearing live show, Amyl and The Sniffers (Wellington + Auckland) won an ARIA Award for 'Best Rock Album' last year, capping off a wild 12 months for the lunatic, likeable punks. Their 2021 effort Comfort to Me debuted at #2 in Australia, #21 in the UK, and #18 in the US, and was BBC6's Album of the Day.

Channelling Riot Grrrl-era energy with a 2021 spin, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (Melbourne) formed back at high school, the now 20 year-olds having cut their teeth with sets at Groovin' The Moo, Laneway, Falls, Lost Paradise & Spilt Milk.

Having played some of the UK's biggest festival stages in 2021, Manchester (UK) emo power-pop dual fronted outfit Hot Milk will perform on our shores for the very first time when they head down our way with the Foos' (Melbourne, Brisbane + Sydney).

After taking out the triple j unearthed high crown in 2020, Adelaide two-piece Teenage Joans (Perth) have gone from strength to strength, sharing stages with acts such as Violent Soho, Ruby Fields, Clowns, Amy Shark and more.

Dick Move (Wellington + Auckland) are infamous already for their pumping live shows, their catalogue of blink-and-you'll-miss-it punk anthems cutting, confronting, empowering and dripping with brash cheekiness and political angst.

The Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. For tickets and complete tour dates, click here.

Photo Credits: Rick Clifford