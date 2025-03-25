Folk-Rocker and Guitarist John R. Miller Sets Upcoming Spring Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist John R. Miller is hitting the road this spring, bringing his raw, masterful storytelling and intricate guitar work to audiences across the country. Hot on the heels of his recently released Fireside Sessions EP Vol. 2, the tour will feature Miller’s signature blend of folk, country, and blues-infused songwriting, giving fans an intimate glimpse into one of today’s most compelling voices in Americana.

The tour includes a highly anticipated stop at MerleFest 2024, where Miller will join a legendary lineup at one of the country’s most beloved roots music festivals. Known for his evocative lyricism and nuanced musicianship, Miller’s live performances promise an unforgettable experience, showcasing songs that have earned him critical praise and a dedicated following.

Over the past few years, Miller has established himself as one of the most exciting and authentic voices in modern folk and country music. With releases like Depreciated and Heat Comes Down, he has received widespread acclaim, landed on end-of-year best-of lists, and shared the stage with some of the genre’s most respected artists. His ability to craft vivid, deeply personal songs has solidified his reputation as a songwriter’s songwriter, drawing comparisons to the likes of John Prine and Guy Clark.

With Fireside Sessions EP Vol. 2, Miller offers a stripped-down, intimate collection of songs that capture the essence of his storytelling prowess and musicianship—elements that will be on full display throughout the spring tour.

Fans can expect a mix of new material, beloved favorites, and deep cuts, all delivered with Miller’s signature authenticity and skilled fretwork. Full list of tour dates can be found below.

Catch John R. Miller Live

Thu, Mar 27 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger~

Fri, Mar 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke’s Indy+

Sat, Mar 29 - South Bend, IN - Stockroom East+

Sun, Mar 30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill^

Mon, Mar 31 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

Wed, Apr 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

Thu, Apr 3 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Factory

Fri, Apr 4 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Showboat Saloon

Sat, Apr 5 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record!

Thu, Apr 24 - Knoxville, TN - Barley’s Tap Room~

Sat, Apr 26 - Wilkesboro, NC - MerleFest

Fri, May 2 - Webster, KY - Randall Barn

Sat, May 3 - Lexington, KY - The Green Lantern Bar*

Sun, May 4 - Lexington, KY - The Green Lantern Bar+

Sat, May 17 - Helena, AL - Helena Old Town Live#

Sun, May 18 - Atlanta, GA - The EARL%

Sat, Jun 14 - Charles Town, WV - WV Fest



~= w/ Darrin Hacquard

+= w/ Candi Jenkins

^= w/ The Bootstrap Boys

!= w/ Nick Gusman

*= w/ Charlie Overman

+= w/ She Returns From War

#= w/ Drayton Farley

%= w/ Little Country Giants

