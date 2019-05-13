Flying Lotus Shares Shinichiro Watanabe Directed Video for MORE feat. Anderson. Paak
Last week, Flying Lotus dropped "More" featuring Anderson .Paak alongside a slew of North American dates for his award winning live 3D show. On Saturday night, we premiered the visual directed by the iconic animator Shinichiro Watanabe (of Cowboy Bebop fame) via Toonami on Adult Swim. Flying Lotus and Shinichiro Watanabe's creative kinship was cultivated while working on BLADE RUNNER: BLACK OUT 2022, the mutual respect led to them collaborating on this video.
Watch the video here:
About the video, Watanabe says, "Flying Lotus' sound and Anderson Paak's rap on this track are just incredible. Their work greatly inspired me to direct this music video for them with some of the finest anime talents in Japan. Flying Lotus is such an amazing talent, so it is a great honor to work with Flying Lotus again after our first collaboration on BLADE RUNNER: BLACK OUT 2022. We like working with each other so much that we are already collaborating on another series project of mine called CAROLE & TUESDAY. Our creative team worked really hard to create this video for Lotus and we hope we did justice to this wonderful new track. Please enjoy!"
FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands
SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland
SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo
MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory
WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma
THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union
FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom
SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex
SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre
TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue
WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee
SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre
TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues
THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage
SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa
MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE
TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live
WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works
THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater
FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore
SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National
TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz
WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse
THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater
FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live
SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's
Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom
WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren
THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues
Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo
OCT 11-13 - MORENO BEACH, CA - Desert Daze Festival