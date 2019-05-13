Flying Lotus Shares Shinichiro Watanabe Directed Video for MORE feat. Anderson. Paak

Last week, Flying Lotus dropped "More" featuring Anderson .Paak alongside a slew of North American dates for his award winning live 3D show. On Saturday night, we premiered the visual directed by the iconic animator Shinichiro Watanabe (of Cowboy Bebop fame) via Toonami on Adult Swim. Flying Lotus and Shinichiro Watanabe's creative kinship was cultivated while working on BLADE RUNNER: BLACK OUT 2022, the mutual respect led to them collaborating on this video.

About the video, Watanabe says, "Flying Lotus' sound and Anderson Paak's rap on this track are just incredible. Their work greatly inspired me to direct this music video for them with some of the finest anime talents in Japan. Flying Lotus is such an amazing talent, so it is a great honor to work with Flying Lotus again after our first collaboration on BLADE RUNNER: BLACK OUT 2022. We like working with each other so much that we are already collaborating on another series project of mine called CAROLE & TUESDAY. Our creative team worked really hard to create this video for Lotus and we hope we did justice to this wonderful new track. Please enjoy!"

FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands

SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland

SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo

MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory

WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma

THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union

FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom

SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex

SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre

TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee

SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre

TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues

THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage

SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa

MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE

TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live

WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works

THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater

FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National

TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz

WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse

THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live

SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's

Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom

WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren

THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues

Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo

OCT 11-13 - MORENO BEACH, CA - Desert Daze Festival





