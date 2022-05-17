Flume Shares New Track 'Hollow' Featuring Emma Louise

Grammy-winning artist Flume shares a new track today, "Hollow," featuring Australian singer Emma Louise, alongside a video. The song premiered via Apple's New Music Daily. The song is from Flume's new LP, Palaces, out this Friday, May 20 on Future Classic and Transgressive-pre-save/pre-add it here.

The new song follows singles "Say Nothing" with MAY-A, "Sirens" with Caroline Polachek and co-written and co-produced with Danny L Harle, "Palaces" with Damon Albarn and "ESCAPE" with Kučka and Quiet Bison.

Additionally, tickets are on sale for the Flume World Tour-see full routing below and purchase tickets at flu.me. The U.S. run kicks off next week, with a U.K. and Europe leg beginning in the summer.

Palaces began to take shape when Flume returned to his native Australia after struggling to write music in Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic. He settled in a coastal town in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales and soon found inspiration through reconnecting with the nature around him.

He and his neighbor and longtime collaborator, the visual artist Jonathan Zawada, became fascinated by the local wildlife, collecting field recordings that ended up on the album. With a title that properly highlights the luxury and magic of the natural world, Palaces is Flume's most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 23 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI*

May 24 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

May 26 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

May 27 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL*

May 28 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL*

May 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 31 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

June 2 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

June 3 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

June 4 - KEMBA LIVE! - Columbus, OH

June 5 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

June 8 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.*

June 9 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

June 10 - Skyline Stage at The Mann Center - Philadelphia, PA

June 11 - Governor's Ball - New York, NY

June 12 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

June 15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

June 18 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

July 8 - Pohoda Festival - Trenčín, SK

July 9 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, ES

July 11 - KOKO - London, UK*

July 12 - KOKO - London﻿, UK*

July 14 - Super Bock Super Rock - Sesimbra, PT

July 16 - L'Olympia - Paris﻿, FR

July 17 - Dour Festival - Dour, BE

July 19 - Astra - Berlin, DE

September 1 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

September 2 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA

September 3 - Phoenix Raceway - Phoenix, AZ

September 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

September 7 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

September 10 - WaMu Theater - Seattle, WA

September 12 - PNE Amphitheatre - Vancouver, B.C.

September 14 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

September 16 - Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID

September 17 - Ogden Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT*

September 24 - Portola Music Festival - San Francisco, CA

October 8 - ACL Music Festival - Austin, TX

October 15 - ACL Music Festival - Austin, TX

November 11 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, AUS

November 16 - Riverstage - Brisbane, AUS

November 18 - The Dome at Sydney Showground - Sydney, AUS

November 24 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, AUS

November 26 - Exhibition Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Canberra, AUS

November 30 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, AUS

December 2 - Regatta Grounds - Hobart, AUS

December 3 - Victoria Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Ballarat, AUS

December 4 - Doug Jennings Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Gold Coast, AUS

* sold out