Flossing Share New Track 'All We Are'

After recently announcing their second EP World Of Mirth, that is due for release on August 26th on Brace Yourself Records, and sharing track "Heart Of Hearts", today Brooklyn artist Flossing has shared another smoldering cut from the EP, "All We Are" and its accompanying video.

Speaking on the track, Heather Elle (Flossing) says: "Inspired by binge-watching Steven Soderbergh's medical drama series 'The Knick' at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic - which is set in an ER in turn-of-the-century New York City - the song invokes themes of metaphysics, existentialism, pride, competition, and legacy. "This is all we are," is the final line from the lead surgeon as he operates upon himself in front of a stadium of colleagues and doctors, attempting to outsmart death."

Once described as "Kate Bush's gothic darkness brought to the edge of oblivion", the enigmatic and provocative New Yorker Heather Elle knows that a key component of the artistic process is the tedious and uncomfortable excavation of self. Hence the Flossing moniker. Flossing has received support from publications such as DIY, Clash, Gigwise, So Young Magazine and coverage at BBC 6Music.

When the 2020 pandemic sideswiped the world, Heather found themselves thrown from touring in two buzzy post-punk groups - Bodega and The Wants - and into a dizzying state of overdue decompression. Aching to artistically progress, they had to completely untether themselves. They departed from the two bands, left a long-term relationship, and quickly began writing and recording songs in their new bachelorette pad.

They dug up five-year-old songs, random ideas written on the road, and unexpectedly wrote a new song - the hedonistic and confessional debut single "Switch" - which pushed them to take the project further. The following year, with help from Trout Recording's Adam Sachs (Swans, Amen Dunes, Joan As Policewoman) and London's Brace Yourself Records, the debut EP Queen of the Mall was released to critical acclaim, describing Heather as a "mischievous pop poet" and the "newly appointed master of psychological provocative."

Flossing will perform the songs that make up World Of Mirth in the UK this Autumn - with dates to be announced soon.

Watch the new music video here: