Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Florist Share 'Feathers' From Upcoming Album

Florist Share 'Feathers' From Upcoming Album

The new single is from their upcoming self-titled album due July 29.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

Florist release "Feathers," the new single from their upcoming self-titled album due July 29th via Double Double Whammy. The track finds the band's Emily Sprague facing her fears over threads of bowed guitar.

"This song is a meditation on the cycles we follow all throughout our lives," says Emily Sprague. "As individuals, as families, as humans. The motions we go through that stay the same just set in different scenes. The fears and the dreams that sculpt our journey through this experience of life on earth, and our continually shifting perspective along the way."

The band is hitting the road on a US summer tour that kicks off at Bowery Ballroom in New York on July 30th, and goes through end of August. All dates below.

Florist feels like the culmination of a decade-long journey, their fourth full-length album, but the first deserving of a self-titled designation. "We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band," Sprague explains.

"It's a practice. It's a collaboration. It's our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that." Florist is also the strongest album of the band's decade-long career, an immersive work that conveys the magic of the earth and of family, and the whole of the band's heart.

Florist is Emily Sprague, Jonnie Baker, Rick Spataro and Felix Walworth.

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR DATES

7/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

8/1 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

8/3 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

8/7 - Boise, ID @ Kin

8/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

8/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

8/13 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

8/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

8/16 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

8/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

8/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

8/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 - Washington DC @ DC9

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

8/26 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

8/27 - Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).