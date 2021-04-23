Flora Cash Shares New Single 'Soul Mate'

Platinum-certified indie-pop duo Flora Cash today premiere a new song, the folk-tinged acoustic- guitar-driven "Soul Mate" via the Swedish/American duo's own Flower Money Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Soul Mate" is the latest in a string of intimate singles that have followed the seemingly unstoppable success of Flora Cash's breakthrough hit single, "You're Somebody Else." First released in 2017, the RIAA platinum-certified single has proven a true viral phenomenon, currently boasting over 250M worldwide streams while ranking as one of Shazam's Most Shazamed Alternative Songs in both 2019 and 2020.

Hailed by Forbes as "arguably the most intriguing song on radio this past year," "You're Somebody Else" was equally popular at multi-format outlets nationwide, reaching #1 at Alternative and Triple A while also ascending to the top 5 on Billboard's "Hot Rock Songs" chart. The track - which has also inspired countless TikTok videos in recent months - is joined by an official lyric video, now boasting over 115M views via YouTube alone.

Minneapolis-native Cole Randall uploaded his music to Soundcloud in 2012 and caught the attention of Sweden-based Shpresa Lleshaj. The pair soon began playing music together, forming a relationship that would eventually blossom into marriage. A series of independent releases were followed by an acclaimed seven-song mini-LP, Can Summer Love Last Forever?, in March 2016. Flora Cash's full-length debut album, Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine), arrived the following year, highlighted by "You're Somebody Else" and praised by Elmore Magazine as "a blissful masterpiece...Every emotion possible seems to be present in this album, with perfectly simple lyric generating a feeling of euphoria in each track. It sends you off into a trance that makes you feel lost in space and at peace."

