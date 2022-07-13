Flo Milli Unleashes 'No Face' & Announces Release Date for Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'

Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli returns with her latest track "No Face." The track will appear on her upcoming debut album You Still Here, Ho ?, which is due out July 22nd via RCA Records. For more information on upcoming shows, behind the scenes images, exclusive content and more please visit here.

Produced by Tasha Catour, "No Face" continues to see Flo's storytelling shine through on the hook-heavy track.

You Still Here, Ho ? is the follow up to Flo's critically acclaimed debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? and keeps on theme with a focus on black female empowerment and self-love.

Flo previously announced You Still Here, Ho? with the release of her track "Conceited," which was released to critical acclaim, landing on NPR's #NowPlaying, Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week, and Consequence's Rap Song of the Week. The track is currently taking off on TikTok as it is currently the #2 most used sound on TikTok this week, with nearly 600k creations to date.

Along with "Conceited," Flo's previous singles "Ice Baby" and "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute), which she first premiered while walking the runway at Tia Adeola's NYFW show in February, will also appear on the album.

Earlier this year, Flo Milli was buzzing for her feature on Monaleo's "We Not Humping (Remix)." Flo's signature tag 'Flo Milli s' can be heard as the intro to a viral TikTok sound which includes her verse. To date, there are over 500k creations including from the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Cami Mendes and more.

Most recently, Flo completed a string of international festival performances, wowing fans at Wireless Festival in the UK, Rolling Loud Portugal, and more. She is set to perform at Rolling Loud Miami next weekend.

With over half a billion streams to date, 22-year old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?

On the project, Flo exudes unapologetic confidence and empowers females with her experiences shared in her music, making her a relatable youth figure. The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.

2021 proved to be another incredible year for Flo Milli, as she kicked off the year being named a Spotify RADAR artist which was launched with her Kenny Beats-produced, Fiddler on The Roof sampling single "Roaring 20's."

Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's "I Am." Most recently Flo returned, paving a new era where she plans to pay homage to her favorite pop culture moments with powerful black females, launching singles "Ice Baby" and "PBC" (Pretty Black Cute). With this creative vision, Flo is currently readying her debut album You Still Here, Ho ? set for release via RCA Records.

Listen to the new single here: