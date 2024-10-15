Flipturn Detail 2025 U.S. headline tour; Hitting Largest Venues to Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



flipturn has announced a coast-to-coast U.S. headline tour for 2025, which finds the “budding rockstars” (V Magazine) pushing into their largest cap venues yet. Known for an anthemic live show, the band will jump from playing Brooklyn Steel (1,800 capacity) to Terminal 5 (3,000) in New York City, from 9:30 Club (1,200) to The Anthem (6,000) in Washington, D.C., and from House of Blues (1,800) to The Salt Shed (3,600) in Chicago – a true testament to flipturn’s rapidly-expanding and deeply-dedicated fanbase. Other stops include Los Angeles (The Novo), Phoenix (The Van Buren) Portland (Crystal Ballroom), Philadelphia (Franklin Music Hall) and more.

This fall, flipturn has made appearances at Austin City Limits (with the Austin American Statesman highlighting flipturn’s set as must-see critics’ pick), All Things Go and Ohana Fest (“one of the grooviest and upbeat sets of the entire day” according to mxdwn) before heading to Europe for already sold-out shows in London, Paris, Manchester and Amsterdam. A full list of dates are below.

The news comes on the heels of announcing their forthcoming album Burnout Days, due out January 24th, 2025 via Dualtone Records, along with “entrancing lead single” (Atwood) “Rodeo Clown.” Across the 12 songs on Burnout Days, flipturn return as sonic architects - harnessing their impressive knack for hooks, shimmering soundscapes and “nostalgia-inducing lyrical delivery” (Uproxx). But on Burnout Days, the five-piece arrives with more grit, craft and vulnerability than ever before - a clear evolution in the band’s sound, and one that reflects their growth as musicians and individuals.

Burnout Days is inspired by the band’s journey on the road, as they sort through challenges like self-esteem, codependency, addiction and the twists and turns of day-to-day life in one’s mid-twenties. The new album arrives on the other side of the band’s debut Shadowglow, which found flipturn sharing stages with Two Door Cinema Club, The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, Goth Babe and Rainbow Kitten Surprise - a culmination of years of hard work for the five-piece: Basse, Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass, backing vocals), Mitch Fountain (synth, guitar), and Devon VonBalson (drums). Formed in the small coastal town of Fernandina Beach, FL, flipturn first came together in high school, where they worked passionately to turn garage meet-ups into playing college house shows into headlining sold-out dates for thousands and performing across continents.

flipturn Tour Dates:

October 17 - Brown’s Island - Richmond, VA

October 31 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

November 11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands *sold out*

November 12 - FRANNZ Club - Berlin, Germany

November 13 - Molotow Musikclub - Hamburg, Germany

November 14 - MTC Club - Cologne, Germany

November 16 - Supersonic - Paris, France *sold out*

November 18 - The Lower Third - London, England *sold out*

November 19 - Moth Club - London, England *sold out*

November 20 - Moth Club - London, England *sold out*

November 21 - Night & Day Cafe - Manchester, England *sold out*

January 18 - Playground Music + Arts Festival - Gainesville, FL

February 26 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

February 27 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

February 28 - Stubbs Amphitheater - Austin, TX

March 1 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

March 5 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

March 6 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA

March 7 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

March 8 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

March 9 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

March 11 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

March 13 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

March 15 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

March 18 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

March 19 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

March 21 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

March 22 - The Palace Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

March 23 - Val Air - Des Moines, IA

March 26 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

March 27 - KEMBA live! - Columbus, OH

March 28 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

March 29 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QB

April 2 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

April 4 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

April 5 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

April 9 - MEGACORP - Newport, KY

April 10 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

April 11 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

April 12 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

April 16 - Avondale Brewing - Birmingham, AL

April 18 - HOB Orlando - Orlando, FL

Photo credit: Amanda Laferriere (@ajpgphoto)

