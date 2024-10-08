Flatland Cavalry Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Album 'Flatland Forever'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry will release a special new album, Flatland Forever, November 8 via Interscope Records (pre-save here). The record, which the band first announced on stage last night during their headline debut at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, serves as a celebration of their past ten years together, as well as a look ahead to the next phase of their career.

In addition to fan-favorites from each of the band’s albums—Come May, Humble Folks, Homeland Insecurity, Welcome To Countryland, Songs To Keep You Warm and Wandering Star, the project also features four new songs, alternate versions of previously released tracks and commentary from the band about each stage of their career. In advance of the album, new song, “Three Car Garage,” will be released this Friday, October 11. Full track list details to be unveiled soon.

Since playing their first show as a group in 2014, Flatland Cavalry has become “one of the most dynamic presences in country music” (Rolling Stone). In just the past year, they received their first ACM Awards nomination (Group of the Year), wrote and recorded songs for two major film soundtracks (Twisters and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), made their headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and earned their first RIAA certification (“A Life Where We Work Out,” certified Gold).

Their most recent album, Wandering Star, was released last fall to widespread acclaim (Interscope Records, stream/purchase here). Of the record, No Depression declares, “They just don’t make them like Flatland Cavalry anymore…a collection of songs that feel timeless right out of the gate, warm and twangy with full-bodied arrangements,” while American Songwriter praises, “offers an upward glance that radiates within each of its 13 songs. Suffice it to say, it provides a bounty of bright light” and Holler proclaims, “one of the front-running bands in today’s neo-traditional country space…[an] enchanting new record.”

Known for their electric live performances, Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this fall including headline shows at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena (their first headline arena show), Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (two nights), Richmond’s The National, Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre, Tulsa’s Tulsa Theater and Philadelphia’s The Fillmore among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary. Full details can be found HERE.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron). Since their debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs, four full-length studio albums, and earned six #1 singles at Texas Country Radio. They’ve also garnered over 500 million streams across platforms, had their track, “Mountain Song,” featured on CBS’ “Yellowstone” and toured relentlessly including shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 17—Richmond, VA—The National

October 18—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival

October 19—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

October 24—Shreveport, LA—Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 25—Tulsa, OK—Tulsa Theater

November 2—Scottsdale, AZ—Dreamy Draw Music Festival

November 7—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 8—Lubbock, TX—The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 9—Wichita Falls, TX—Kay Yeager Coliseum

November 14—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 15—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 21—Orono, ME—Collins Center for the Arts

November 22—Wallingford, CT—Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 23—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

December 9—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

December 31—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

April 25—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Festival

Photo credit: Fernando Garcia

