Five Finger Death Punch 'AFTERLIFE' Digital Deluxe Album Out Today

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH have released the digital deluxe version of their acclaimed album AFTERLIFE via Better Noise Records.

Stream/download AFTERLIFE: DELUXE HERE.

The deluxe edition includes the original 12 tracks recorded with the band’s longtime producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed), in addition to four bonus tracks including three acoustic versions of the album’s songs “The End,” “Judgement Day,” and “Thanks For Asking” plus the brand new highly anticipated single, “This Is The Way,” featuring the late legendary rapper DMX. To further celebrate the release, Five Finger Death Punchhave shared the music video for “This Is The Way (feat. DMX)” directed by none other than highly influential filmmaker Hype Williams, a longtime friend and close collaborator of the late DMX. Hailed by the New York Times in 2024 as “The Nineties Wunderkind,” Hype Williams is known for his seminal work with luminaries like Tupac, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z amongst others.

“Music is meant to be universal and without boundaries, and it starts at the top with us, the artists,” says Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory. “We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out" featuring Tech N9ne as a guest, or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song ‘Blue on Black.’”

“The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality. He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as “the metalhead of hip-hop’ because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages–an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it's a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX's memory.”

When playing the song for other hip-hop legends, DMC of Run DMC, one of the originals to do it first with “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith said, “The sound of the music, what Ivan is singing about, and what X is talking about, is how X lived his life. The struggle, the dark with the light, the bad with the good, the pain with the joy. This song is very emotional, very musical, it’s very well rounded.”

Five Finger Death Punch will be headed to UK and Europe this summer on a headlining tour with special guests Ice Nine Kills from May 23 through mid-July. The jaunt will see the group on the main stages of many of Europe’s biggest festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting (BE), Metalfest Open Air Plzen (CZ) and With Full Force Festival (GER). The band will also continue to join METALLICA on their stadium shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Finland and Spain this summer before returning to the U.S. for a headlining fall run with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail from August 2 to September 19. For all dates and tickets, visit HERE.