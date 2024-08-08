Finneas Returns With Brand New Single 'For Cryin' Out Loud!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer, FINNEAS returns with a brand new single and album announcement; "For Cryin' Out Loud!" Both the title for his single and forthcoming studio album, set for release via Interscope Records on October 4 [PRE-SAVE], FINNEAS' self-produced second solo studio album was born out of a series of live studio sessions in Los Angeles, bringing together some of his closest friends and peers into one room.



In contrast to his debut album OPTIMIST which featured instrumentals written and performed solely by the artist himself, this time, For Cryin' Out Loud! sees FINNEAS expand his creative horizons, steering things away from the bedroom producer mentality and to a classic studio/band environment, freeing FINNEAS and ultimately resulting in his most uplifting and raw body of work to date.



"For Cryin' Out Loud!" the single comes with an official music video starring FINNEAS, and was written and directed by Isaac Ravishankara. Watch HERE.

For Cryin' Out Loud! follows the release of his sister Billie Eilish's third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT which has further cemented him as one of the most critically acclaimed, award-winning producers and songwriters of his generation. Earlier this year, FINNEAS took home his second Academy Award for "What Was I Made For" which he co-wrote and produced. He is also making his television scoring debut on the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer. The show is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men) and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Leila George, Louis Partridge and Hoyeon. Watch the trailer HERE.



For Cryin' Out Loud! the album is out October 4 - pre-order/add/save HERE

FOR CRYIN' OUT LOUD! [ALBUM]

1. Starf*cker

2. What's It Gonna Take To Break Your Heart?

3. Cleats

4. Little Window

5. 2001

6. Same Old Story

7. Sweet Cherries

8. For Cryin' Out Loud!

9. Family Feud

10. Lotus Eater

ABOUT FINNEAS

Multi-Academy and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer FINNEAS has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on 2019's debut Blood Harmony EP highlighted by the gold-certified "Let's Fall in Love for the Night." 2021 saw him unveil his full-length debut, The Optimist [Interscope Records]. It arrived to widespread acclaim. At the same time, he landed on the covers of publications such as V Man, L'Officiel Hommes USA, American Songwriter, Billboard, Mr. Porter and Mix Magazine and late-night television shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He packed houses on headline tours and performed at festivals such as Coachella. His catalog grew to encompass popular collaborations with Ashe, Ringo Starr, and Lizzy McAlpine in addition to producing and/or co-writing tracks Justin Bieber, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Kid Cudi, girl in red, James Bay, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and Tove Lo. He achieved stratospheric success for his work with his sister Billie Eilish, including ten GRAMMY Awards, headline sets at Coachella and Glastonbury, two Academy and Golden Globe Awards both in the category of "Best Original Song" for "No Time To Die" from No Time To Die and "What Was I Made For?" for Barbie. He expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with a filmography boasting original scores for HBO Max's award-winning The Fallout and BJ Novak's Vengeance. In 2022, on behalf of the Disney PIXAR animated hit Turning Red, he wrote the music for the film's boyband 4*Town. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed song "What Was I Made For?" for the Greta Gerwig-directed feature-length Barbie, which earned him his second Academy Award for Best Original Song and won two GRAMMY Awards (Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song Of The Year) as well as a Golden Globe Award (Best Original Song). FINNEAS has also scored the upcoming Apple Original series "Disclaimer," a new psychological thriller from the multi-Academy Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor Alfonso Cuarón.

Comments