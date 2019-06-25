Finneas Debuts Official Music Video For 'I Lost A Friend'

21-year-old chart-topping, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist FINNEAS returns today with the stunning music video for "I Lost A Friend." Directed by Sam Bennett and shot in Lancaster, CA entirely in one take, at dusk, the video provides a beautiful backdrop for a song that Billboard described as "intimate" and "emotional," and Consequence of Sound hailed it as "thoughtful" and "heartfelt." Watch the video for "I Lost A Friend" HERE.

To date, the song has racked up more than 5 million streams globally on Spotify. Filled with poignant lyrics, "I Lost A Friend" perfectly showcases FINNEAS' knack for effortless, heartfelt storytelling, paired his simplistic and rousing signature production.

Talking about the new song, FINNEAS reveals "This song was born out of a falling out I had with my childhood best friend. I've made a lot of music covering romantic relationships and a lot covering family but I'd never been able to articulate what it feels like to lose a friend until now. Hope this song gives you some comfort if you've ever felt the same way."

The video for "I Lost A Friend" follows the release of "Angel" earlier this month, a timeless love song, which debuted today as a World Record on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show on Apple Music [FULL INTERVIEW HERE]. Talking about the new song, FINNEAS reveals, "I wrote 'Angel' while backstage on tour with my sister back in November. I made myself a cup of coffee and sat down at a piano and wrote the whole thing in an hour and played it for the first time that night. Love has always been the most important thing to me and the thing by which my life is guided. Falling in love with someone and feeling so in awe of them that you wonder if they're even real is what I wanted to say with this one."

Listen to "Angel" HERE

FINNEAS is confirmed to appear at Summerfest in Milwaukee ( TICKETS HERE ) later this year and at Diplo Presents The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival in Boston ( TICKETS HERE ). He will also appear this Fall at Austin City Limits Music Festival ( TICKETS HERE ).

In other news, FINNEAS recently topped the newly-launched Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts for a second consecutive week, thanks to new entries on the Billboard Hot 100 that he solely produced, wrote or co-wrote with his sister. Earlier this year, FINNEAS, along with his sister Billie, were honored by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) with the prestigious Vanguard Award, presented to them by none-other than Academy Award-winning actress and fan, Julia Roberts.

Already a critically acclaimed and internationally recognized artist in his own right - sole collaborator, producer, co-writer and older brother/best friend to global superstar Billie Eilish- the 21-year-old Los Angeles born-and-bred native has a string of impressive single releases under his belt and sold out shows across the U.S, and is setting his sights on writing and producing for other well-known artists, as well as releasing more solo material between touring with his chart-topping sister on her sold out WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WORLD TOUR, recently opening up for his sister at a sold-out stop at Vancouver's nearly 9,000 capacity PNE Amphitheatre.

Responsible for penning international smashes 'ocean eyes' and 'when the party's over' and producing the Number 1 debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' (which recently became the first album to spend three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart since Drake's 2016 album, 'Views') in his bedroom studio, FINNEAS continues to amaze critics, music fans and fellow artists with his impressive musicianship, songwriting, and signature sound and instincts in production. Listen to a recent interview with professor in musicology Nate Sloan and songwriter/producer Charlie Harding for their popular podcast Switched On Pop HERE. Delve into FINNEAS' bedroom studio with a special episode of AWAL SPACES HERE.

The official video for his song, "Break My Heart Again" has been viewed over 3 million times to date. Watch the Sam Bennett-directed video for 'Break My Heart Again' HERE

More news and tour dates to come soon.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/06 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

07/21 - Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Festival - Foxborough, MA

10/05 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX





