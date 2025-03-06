Finn Wolfhard to Release Debut Solo Album; First SIngle Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finn Wolfhard is launching into his solo music endeavor, announcing his debut solo record Happy Birthday out June 6th via AWAL. Furthermore, he gives listeners an early taste of what to expect from the record with the single “Choose the latter,” out now.

A bright earworm, “Choose the latter” showcases Wolfhard’s innate ability to craft a catchy, nostalgia-tinged hit. Sunny guitars and steady drums serve as the perfect indie-infused backdrop for his vocals as he launches into the chorus. The accompanying music video is a humorous DIY endeavor, showcasing Wolfhard performing the song while on a glaringly obvious green-screen roller coaster.

Happy Birthday marks Wolfhard’s first solo release after several releases with his bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys. A dizzying rush of nine songs, the album grew out of Wolfhard’s personal challenge to pen 50 songs by the end of 2022. He admits, “I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff, but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to the Aubreys. I started realizing a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness. All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn’t know with which songs.”

For as long as he can remember, Finn Wolfhard has been deeply moved by both listening to and making music. As a little kid, it happened when mainlining his parents’ old Beatles records, and as he matured, it was sparked by endearingly imitating beloved rock bands such as The Replacements and Guided By Voices. For Wolfhard, who began acting at age 10 and went on to star in the Netflix sensation Stranger Things plus two Ghostbusters reboots, these creative outlets “were a way for me to establish control for myself and a little bit of peace. Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I'm really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it's just a different thing now that I'm an adult and that it's a career. I still enjoy it a lot, but when I am by myself and get to play guitar and write a song, it's a different kind of feeling I'm after.”

Furthermore, he announces a run of North American headlining shows, titled the Objection! Tour, in support of Happy Birthday. The tour kicks off June 5th in Los Angeles, CA and hits markets including San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. Artist pre-sale begins March 11th at 10am local, and general on-sale begins March 14th at 10am local. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access at finnwolfhardmusic.com.

Objection! Tour Dates

6/5/25 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

6/6/25 - Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Masonic Lodge - Los Angeles, CA

6/8/25 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

6/10/25 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

6/11/25 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

6/12/25 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Photo Credit: Gep Repasky

