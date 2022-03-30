Finland-based Oceanhoarse Releases New Single 'Fading Neons'

Oceanhoarse from Helsinki, Finland, is one of those exciting acts that never stands still. Having recently released their debut studio album Dead Reckoning via Noble Demon, the band continues to stay busy, releasing the track "Fading Neons" today.

Oceanhoarse comments:

"Before the new album, we've wanted to release this gem from the archives that we recorded as a special bonus track during the 'Dead Reckoning' sessions. 'Fading Neons' was one of the first songs we wrote when we started the band - and it's also proven to be one of the most popular ones, thanks to the Wreckfest soundtrack! We have played it on our shows frequently and it's always been a blast - so we figured we should record the new, heavier live arrangement that we have developed over the last few years and make this new version rock even harder than the old one!"

Known for their explosive blend of crushing riffs, vocal harmonies and high voltage arrangements, with "Fading Neons" Oceanhoarse deliver another high-octane, groovy metal anthem. So make sure to listen to the track through your favorite streaming platform or watch the lyric video here.

The band's latest album, Dead Reckoning, was released on August 20 and is available for purchase at THIS LOCATION.

