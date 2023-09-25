Fever Ray Shares Avalon Emerson Remix Of 'Carbon Dioxide'

Fever Ray’s Radical Romantics, released earlier this year on Mute, is “their captivating third — and best — album” (Resident Advisor).

Today, Fever Ray aka Karin Dreijer presents “Carbon Dioxide (Avalon Emerson Remix),” the latest entry into their canon of Radical Romantics remixes, alongside thrilling reworks by Nifra, DJ HARAM, Equiknoxx, God Colony, Ivory, Logic1000, and LSDXOXO. With each remix, Dreijer continues to broaden the sonic palette of Radical Romantics.

Avalon Emerson’s edit of “Carbon Dioxide” takes the original’s “hedonistic headrush” (NPR Music) to dizzying new heights. Avalon has been playing the remix at various summer festivals including Primavera and Dekmantel while Dreijer teased the remix in their Resident Advisor mix.

Of the remix, Dreijer comments: “I’m very happy for this one! It has fruitiness, a bit of extra everything, exactly what the song wanted. We started sending stuff back and forth early on and some of my first vocal recordings ended up in there as well. Hope you’ll enjoy it!”

This fall, Fever Ray will embark on a new leg of their There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour, praised by Document Journal as a “full-blown spectacle.” The tour includes two nights in Los Angeles, plus performances in Austin, Portland, Seattle and Denver, prior to playing Mexico City’s Corona Capital. Additionally, today they announce a run of UK and European 2024 shows, on sale September 29th (presale is September 27th). A full list of dates are below and all North American tickets are on sale now.

Fever Ray Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

11/5/2023 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

11/7/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

11/8/2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

11/10/2023 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

11/12/2023 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

11/14/2023 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

11/18/2023 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

2/23/2024 - Aarhus, DK @ Train

2/24/2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

2/26/2024 - Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

2/27/2024 - Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder

2/29/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Colton

3/1/2024 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

3/2/2024- London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

3/4/2024 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

3/6/2024- Berlin, DE @ Theater Des Westens

* = with CHRISTEENE

Photo Credit: Nina Andersson