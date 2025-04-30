Fastball to Embark on Summer Tour with Barenaked Ladies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin-based trio Fastball will join Barenaked Ladies on the Last Summer On Earth 2025 tour. On its multi-platinum album All the Pain Money Can Buy, the band enjoyed a massive boost to its success and history when its track “The Way" peaked at number one on the US Billboard Modern Rock chart and remained there for seven weeks. The song was voted by VH1 as one of its "100 Greatest Songs of the '90s."

Fastball is comprised of guitarist/vocalist Miles Zuniga, bassist/vocalist Tony Scalzo and Joey Shuffield. Their most recent recording and ninth album Sonic Ranch was released last year by Sunset Blvd. Records. Media accolades include the Austin Chronicle which called the record “…brilliant rock & roll that could be the band’s most cohesive and musically mature album to date” and asserted that “Sonic Ranch proves that good music is always good no matter how much time passes.” The Big Takeover noted that “With an abundance of charisma and hooks, and a beautiful flow from beginning to end, SR makes a strong case as the best album of Fastball’s long and distinguished career.”

Fastball's latest album Sonic Ranch will be celebrated with a deluxe digital edition, adding ten bonus tracks to the original album. Pre-save link here. The bonus set kicks off with a new Bob Clearmountain sired version of the album's political centerpiece "America." Also included on the collection is a rousing version of “California Man,” The Move-penned track made famous by Cheap Trick.

Tour dates

6/03/25 ATLANTA, GA Chastain Park Amphitheatre

6/04/25 ST. AUGUSTINE, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/06/25 N. CHARLESTON, SC N. Charleston Coliseum and PAC

6/07/25 CHARLOTTE, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/08/25 BALTIMORE, MD Pier Six Pavillion

6/10/25 CINCINNATI, OH PNC Pavillion

6/11/25 CHICAGO, IL The Chicago Theatre

6/13/25 CAMDENTON, MO Ozarks Amphitheater

6/14/25 LA VISTA, NE The Astro

6/15/25 WAITE PARK, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

6/17/25 MORRISON, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/18/25 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Red Butte Garden

6/20/25 SAN DIEGO, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Thr

6/21/25 HIGHLAND, CA Yaamava Theater

6/22/25 LOS ANGELES, CA Greek Theatre

6/24/25 SARATOGA, CA Mountain Winery

6/26/25 TROUTDALE, OR McMenamin’s Edgefield

6/27/25 WOODINVILLE, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

6/28/25 BEND, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/08/25 LENOX, MA Tanglewood Music Center

7/09/25 NEW YORK, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

7/11/25 BOSTON, MA Leader Bank Pavillion

7/12/25 GILFORD, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion

7/13/25 BRIDGEPORT, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater

7/15/25 RALEIGH, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

7/16/25 VIENNA, VA Filene Center at Wolf Trap

7/18/25 GOSHEN, IN Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds

7/19/25 ST. IGNACE, MI Kewadin Casinos – St. Ignace

7/20/25 INDIANAPOLIS, IN Everwise Amp at White River State Park

7/22/25 PHILADELPHIA, PA The Met

7/23/25 SYRACUSE, NY Empower Federal CU Amp at Lakeview

7/25/25 TORONTO, CAN Budweiser Stage

7/26/25 BUFFALO, NY Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

7/27/25 BETHEL, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29/25 LOUISVILLE, KY Iroquois Amphitheater

7/30/25 TOLEDO, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

8/01/25 CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH Blossom Music Center

8/02/25 CLARKSTON, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

